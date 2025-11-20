Stage Set For 'Dhanu Yatra' In Odisha's Bargarh, Actors Selected For Various Roles
The Yatra, known as the world's largest open-air theatre has entered its 78th year and will start from December 24.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 5:46 PM IST
Bargarh: The Biju Patnaik Town Hall in Bargarh town turned into a 'Dwapar Kansa Darbar' for the upcoming 78th Dhanu Yatra, slated to start from December 24.
The auditions for the Yatra saw actors line up in costumes outside the hall eager to showcase their performances to grab roles of Kansa and others. The first preparatory meeting for the Yatra was held at the District Magistrate's office.
Officials said new actors were selected for the Yatra during which the entire town turns into Kansa's darbar. The audtions continued for three days and this time, the Dhanu Yatra Committee has given a chance to new and talented actors.
A total of 291 actors had applied for the auditions. On November 15, actors were selected for the characters of Devaki, Narada, Chanur, Mustika, Sartaki, Vasudeva, Akrur and Ugrasena. The next day, actors were selected for the Mahamantri and Senapati and on November 17, actors were selected for the role of Kansa Maharaj.
On November 18, the names of the new actors selected for the Yatra were announced. After taking into account the acting skills of the artists, the jury selected Sushil Meher for the role of Kansa. Similarly, Golap Chandra Dash was selected for the role of Mahamyanishkar, Ambabhonar Hemant Pradhan for the role of Satabha, Jagabandhu Mahaling for Sartaki, Jagannath Sahu for Akrur, Mugdha Dash for Devaki, Manoj Kumar Sahu for Vasudev, Kamraj Bhoi for Narada, Artatran Mahapatra for Ugrasena, Himanshu Sahu for Chanur and Prabhas Kumar Tripathi for Mustik.
The actors will perform at the Yatra for the next three years after which fresh auditions will be held. Known as the world's largest open-air theatre, the popularity of Bargarh Dhanu Yatra has grown by leaps and bounds.
After Independence, the residents of Bargarh planned the Dhanu Yatra to experience the taste of freedom through cultural means. Its foundation was laid in 1948 after India gained independence. It was planned by Chakradhar Nayak, Chandra Gountia and Gountia Raghumani Dash, keeping in mind the geographical location of Bargarh.
Elaborate arrangements are made by the state government, district administration and Dhanu Yatra Committee for the yatra. Extensive arrangements are made by the police for security and traffic control. CCTVs are installed around the city to monitor the movement of people. During the previous BJD government, Bargarh Dhanu Yatra was given Rs 10 lakh, but the BJP government had given a grant of Rs 1 crore to the Yatra in 2024 whose budget has now gone up to Rs 4 crore.
