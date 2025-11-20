ETV Bharat / state

Stage Set For 'Dhanu Yatra' In Odisha's Bargarh, Actors Selected For Various Roles

Actors wait for their turn to audition for the role of Kansa in Bargarh ( ETV Bharat )

Bargarh: The Biju Patnaik Town Hall in Bargarh town turned into a 'Dwapar Kansa Darbar' for the upcoming 78th Dhanu Yatra, slated to start from December 24.

The auditions for the Yatra saw actors line up in costumes outside the hall eager to showcase their performances to grab roles of Kansa and others. The first preparatory meeting for the Yatra was held at the District Magistrate's office.

Officials said new actors were selected for the Yatra during which the entire town turns into Kansa's darbar. The audtions continued for three days and this time, the Dhanu Yatra Committee has given a chance to new and talented actors.

A total of 291 actors had applied for the auditions. On November 15, actors were selected for the characters of Devaki, Narada, Chanur, Mustika, Sartaki, Vasudeva, Akrur and Ugrasena. The next day, actors were selected for the Mahamantri and Senapati and on November 17, actors were selected for the role of Kansa Maharaj.