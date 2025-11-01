ETV Bharat / state

Staff Of Delhi's 121 Mohalla Clinics Served Termination Notice After Closure Order, Say Move 'Unfair'

New Delhi: Following the Delhi government's decision to shut down 121 Mohalla Clinics near hospitals or dispensaries across the capital, the staff working at these clinics have been served termination notices and given two weeks' time before their services end. The affected staffers termed the move "unfair", and have demanded alternative posting.

Officials had earlier instructed district health officers to submit inventory lists of these clinics by October 25, as part of the closure process. The decision comes under the government's plan to phase out rented Mohalla Clinics and strengthen the healthcare services through existing dispensaries and hospitals.

Earlier in September, the government had already shut down 31 Mohalla Clinics running in rented premises and porta cabins. Orders have also been issued by the coordinator of Delhi government's Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic programme for closure of 49 more clinics.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the previous government of Aam Aadmi Party had set up several Mohalla Clinics on rented spaces, which are now being reviewed. "These clinics are being closed where hospitals or dispensaries already exist within a radius of one kilometer," he stated.

Singh said the Delhi government is focusing on expanding Ayushman Arogya Mandirs under the central government's scheme. So far, 168 such centers have already been opened in seven months, with plans to set up 1,139 Arogya Mandirs across the city.