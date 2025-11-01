Staff Of Delhi's 121 Mohalla Clinics Served Termination Notice After Closure Order, Say Move 'Unfair'
While the government has justified the move as part of a health infrastructure revamp, affected employees said it is "unjust and threatens their livelihoods".
New Delhi: Following the Delhi government's decision to shut down 121 Mohalla Clinics near hospitals or dispensaries across the capital, the staff working at these clinics have been served termination notices and given two weeks' time before their services end. The affected staffers termed the move "unfair", and have demanded alternative posting.
Officials had earlier instructed district health officers to submit inventory lists of these clinics by October 25, as part of the closure process. The decision comes under the government's plan to phase out rented Mohalla Clinics and strengthen the healthcare services through existing dispensaries and hospitals.
Earlier in September, the government had already shut down 31 Mohalla Clinics running in rented premises and porta cabins. Orders have also been issued by the coordinator of Delhi government's Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic programme for closure of 49 more clinics.
Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the previous government of Aam Aadmi Party had set up several Mohalla Clinics on rented spaces, which are now being reviewed. "These clinics are being closed where hospitals or dispensaries already exist within a radius of one kilometer," he stated.
Singh said the Delhi government is focusing on expanding Ayushman Arogya Mandirs under the central government's scheme. So far, 168 such centers have already been opened in seven months, with plans to set up 1,139 Arogya Mandirs across the city.
Meanwhile, affected employees have expressed anger and anxiety, saying they are being pushed into unemployment without any alternate arrangements for their placement. Ram Prasad, a multi-tasking worker at a Mohalla Clinic in Vasundhara Enclave of Kondli, said, "We received our termination letters on Thursday with just two weeks' notice. I have been working here since 2019. This is completely unfair. If the government is opening Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, we should have been accommodated there. But they are hiring new people."
Meenakshi, a staff nurse who joined in 2022, said, "I also received the notice. There were over 500 Mohalla Clinics in Delhi, each employing five people. Gradually, hundreds of families will lose their livelihood. I am the eldest daughter and run my household. I havn't yet told my family because they will get worried. The government is taking away jobs rather than providing employment."
Among the 121 clinics to be shut in this phase is the Shastri Mohalla Clinic in Shashi Garden area of Patparganj. Residents said the closure of this Mohalla clinic has created inconvenience for several patients, as they now have to travel farther for medicines and doctor visits.
However, others said it was not a major issue since dispensaries and hospitals are available nearby.
