Stabbed Mother With Boyfriend's Help, Then Called Father And Sister To Kill Them Too: Chilling Details Emerge In Bengaluru Triple Murder
While Shwetha has been nabbed in Puducherry, her boyfriend Kenneth is still on the run.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
Bengaluru: Chilling details have emerged in the Bengaluru triple murder wherein a woman and her live-in partner killed her parents and younger sister on Monday night.
As reported by ETV Bharat on Tuesday, Shwetha and her boyfriend, Kenneth, stabbed to death Somasunder (52), Muthulakshmi (48), and their younger daughter, Supriya (19), and later fled from the scene.
Police nabbed Shwetha near Puducherry Railway Station, sources said on Wednesday, while a manhunt for Kenneth continues. During preliminary interrogation, she told the police, "My parents were controlling my life completely. I had no freedom at all. That is why I committed the murders."
According to police, Shwetha and Kenneth were classmates who studied B.Tech together at New Horizon College. Both worked at a private company and were under a work-from-home setup. The couple had been in a live-in relationship and rented a house in Sai Green Apartment here two months ago.
Shwetha had initially hidden her whereabouts from her parents but eventually informed them of her location. Police said Shwetha had taken a loan of around Rs 30 lakh from a bank and had defaulted on the monthly instalments. Bank notices were sent to her father’s house in Marathahalli.
On Sunday, her mother, Muthulakshmi, visited her house. Upon seeing her with her boyfriend, she scolded her and advised her to end the relationship with Kenneth.
Enraged, Shwetha and Kenneth allegedly killed Muttulakshmi by stabbing her multiple times. Later, Shwetha called her father and sister home for dinner and stabbed them to death as well. The couple then fled the apartment on a bike on Monday night.
Somasunder, who was admitted to a hospital with grave injuries, had given a statement before his death, based on which the Police launched the investigation.. He succumbed to the injuries shortly after.
Post-mortem examination at East Point Hospital in Bidarahalli revealed that the three victims were stabbed 30 to 40 times each.
Like Shwetha, Kenneth had also kept his parents in the dark about his whereabouts. He had lied to his father, Jacob, who works as an engineer, that he was working in Hyderabad. Police came to know about it when they visited Kenneth’s parents after the crime.
Bengaluru City Police formed six teams to trace and arrest the accused. While Shwetha was arrested in Puducherry, the jurisdictional KR Puram police are conducting searches across Tamil Nadu and other places to nab Kenneth.
"This is a very serious offence. We have formed more than six teams to apprehend the accused. We are investigating from all angles. More information will be available once the accused are caught," said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh.
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