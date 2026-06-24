ETV Bharat / state

Stabbed Mother With Boyfriend's Help, Then Called Father And Sister To Kill Them Too: Chilling Details Emerge In Bengaluru Triple Murder

Bengaluru: Chilling details have emerged in the Bengaluru triple murder wherein a woman and her live-in partner killed her parents and younger sister on Monday night.

As reported by ETV Bharat on Tuesday, Shwetha and her boyfriend, Kenneth, stabbed to death Somasunder (52), Muthulakshmi (48), and their younger daughter, Supriya (19), and later fled from the scene.

Police nabbed Shwetha near Puducherry Railway Station, sources said on Wednesday, while a manhunt for Kenneth continues. During preliminary interrogation, she told the police, "My parents were controlling my life completely. I had no freedom at all. That is why I committed the murders."

According to police, Shwetha and Kenneth were classmates who studied B.Tech together at New Horizon College. Both worked at a private company and were under a work-from-home setup. The couple had been in a live-in relationship and rented a house in Sai Green Apartment here two months ago.

Deceased Somasunder, Muthulakshmi, and their younger daughter, Supriya. (ETV Bharat/Special Arrangement)

Shwetha had initially hidden her whereabouts from her parents but eventually informed them of her location. Police said Shwetha had taken a loan of around Rs 30 lakh from a bank and had defaulted on the monthly instalments. Bank notices were sent to her father’s house in Marathahalli.