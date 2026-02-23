ETV Bharat / state

Stabbed 27 Times In 30 Seconds: Class 10 Boy Injured By Two Tuition-Mates In Bhopal

Bhopal: A class 10 student was stabbed 27 times in 30 seconds by two others of the same class inside a snooker club in Tila Jamalpur area of Bhopal. The student was seriously injured and hospitalised.

The incident occurred on February 15 but the CCTV footage surfaced on Sunday. Police have registered a case under assault-related sections. The accused were detained but released after serving them notices.

The footage shows a 16-year-old boy arriving at the snooker club followed by two others. Then the duo, in a film-style manner, attacks the boy with knives and a dagger. In 30 seconds, the attackers inflicted 27 blows and then fled the scene.

The student suffered more than 10 deep cuts on his hand, and two of his fingers were severed. He also suffered serious injuries on his shoulder and back. The injured student was immediately hospitalised.