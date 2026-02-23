Stabbed 27 Times In 30 Seconds: Class 10 Boy Injured By Two Tuition-Mates In Bhopal
CCTV footage shows two minor boys attacking another boy with knife and dagger, and then fleeing the scene.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Bhopal: A class 10 student was stabbed 27 times in 30 seconds by two others of the same class inside a snooker club in Tila Jamalpur area of Bhopal. The student was seriously injured and hospitalised.
The incident occurred on February 15 but the CCTV footage surfaced on Sunday. Police have registered a case under assault-related sections. The accused were detained but released after serving them notices.
The footage shows a 16-year-old boy arriving at the snooker club followed by two others. Then the duo, in a film-style manner, attacks the boy with knives and a dagger. In 30 seconds, the attackers inflicted 27 blows and then fled the scene.
The student suffered more than 10 deep cuts on his hand, and two of his fingers were severed. He also suffered serious injuries on his shoulder and back. The injured student was immediately hospitalised.
Police said that the injured student and his attackers, also aged 16 years and studying in class 10, attend the same coaching centre, and the motive was revenge. Few days ago, an altercation broke out between the accused and the victim over dominance in a game of pool. During which, the victim had slapped both the accused, they said.
The victim is a resident of the Gautam Nagar police station area and visited the snooker club daily, police said.
Inspector of Tila Jamalpura police station Ashutosh Upadhyay said, "An FIR was filed under assault-related sections. Both minors have been released from the police station after being served notices. Further charges will be added based on medical reports."
