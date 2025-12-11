ETV Bharat / state

St. Xavier's University Kolkata To Confer Honorary D.Litt On Tharoor

Kolkata: The St. Xavier's University in Kolkata will confer an honorary D.Litt on Congress MP and renowned author Shashi Tharoor at its seventh convocation ceremony on February 21, 2026. Like previous years, the ceremony will be held with special guests, Tharoor being one among them.

Vice-chancellor John Felix Raj said, "We have decided that this year to confer an honorary D.Litt degree on Shashi Tharoor, the member of parliament from Thiruvananthapuram. He was the chief guest at the university's first convocation ceremony in 2019 and has also maintained regular contact with us on the university's progress."

The 69-year-old Tharoor has been representing the Thiruvananthapuram constituency as a Congress MP since 2009. Born in London, he spent his childhood in Mumbai. He shares a deep connection with Kolkata as he was a student of St Xavier's Collegiate School from 1969 to 1971. Later, even after achieving international fame as a diplomat, author and political figure, his affection for Kolkata remains undiminished. His literary talent and multilingual writing capability have earned him equal respect both in India and abroad. It is for this reason that the university is bestowing him with this special recognition this year.

The convocation ceremony at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town will also be attended by Arturo Sosa, who is currently the Superior General of the Society of Jesus in Rome, and West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. The university has announced that a total of 1,050 students will receive degrees this year, including 24 PhD researchers.