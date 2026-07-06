ETV Bharat / state

Tribal PhD Scholar Alleges Discrimination By IIM Ranchi Management

Ranchi: A tribal PhD scholar of IIM Ranchi has alleged discrimination by the management at the institute.

Priyanka Kujur has filed a complaint with the Scheduled Tribes Commission regarding alleged discrimination by the institute's management. She alleged that she is facing discrimination from the IIM management as she is a tribal. Kujur, accompanied by her parents, reached the Circuit House on Monday and met Dr Asha Lakra, a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, to file a formal complaint against the IIM Ranchi management.

Kujur said despite being a graduate of BIT Mesra, she is often taunted and called weak at the institute. She also alleged discrimination in awarding of marks at the institute. Kujur's parents expressed concern that the IIM management's attitude could push their daughter into depression.