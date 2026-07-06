Tribal PhD Scholar Alleges Discrimination By IIM Ranchi Management
Priyanka Kujur said despite being a graduate of BIT Mesra, she is often taunted and called weak at the institute.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 9:21 PM IST
Ranchi: A tribal PhD scholar of IIM Ranchi has alleged discrimination by the management at the institute.
Priyanka Kujur has filed a complaint with the Scheduled Tribes Commission regarding alleged discrimination by the institute's management. She alleged that she is facing discrimination from the IIM management as she is a tribal. Kujur, accompanied by her parents, reached the Circuit House on Monday and met Dr Asha Lakra, a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, to file a formal complaint against the IIM Ranchi management.
Kujur said despite being a graduate of BIT Mesra, she is often taunted and called weak at the institute. She also alleged discrimination in awarding of marks at the institute. Kujur's parents expressed concern that the IIM management's attitude could push their daughter into depression.
After hearing the student's complaint, Dr Lakra stated that she would address the concern during the review meeting to be held at IIM Ranchi campus on Tuesday. Dr Lakra assured students from the tribal community that the Commission will not allow any injustice to be meted out to them, whether at IIM Ranchi or other Indian Institutes of Management across the country.
A team from the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, led by Dr Lakra, is currently camping in Ranchi. The Commission is hearing complaints related to Scheduled Tribes from across the state. The Commission, led by Dr Lakra, heard 15 cases on the day. The Commission will also hold review meetings at RIMS and IIM Ranchi on Tuesday.
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