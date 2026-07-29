ETV Bharat / state

St Stephen's College Introduces Dress Code, Smoke-Free Campus Rules For New Academic Session

New Delhi: St Stephen's College, Delhi University (DU), has issued a fresh set of campus rules and guidelines for new students at the start of the new academic session. The advisory makes compliance with rules related to the dress code, a complete ban on smoking, campus cleanliness and carrying a valid college identity card mandatory.

According to the college administration, the guidelines are aimed at maintaining discipline, cleanliness and a respectful atmosphere on campus. Among the new rules, the dress code has drawn the most attention, as students will not be allowed to wear shorts in several key areas of the college.

According to the college notice, junior students will not be permitted to wear shorts in classrooms, tutorial rooms, laboratories, the chapel, the assembly hall, the library and the dining hall.

The administration said students are expected to wear formal and modest attire in these spaces to preserve the academic environment and the institution's decorum. However, the notice also clarifies that these instructions are specifically meant for junior members of the college.

Entire Campus Declared Smoke-Free

The college has reiterated that the entire St Stephen's College campus is a smoke-free zone. Students found violating the rule will face disciplinary action under the college's regulations. The administration has also urged students to follow the rule themselves and encourage others to do the same.