St Stephen's College Introduces Dress Code, Smoke-Free Campus Rules For New Academic Session
New students must follow a revised dress code, cleanliness rules, a smoking ban, and mandatory identity card requirements | Anand Gupta reports.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
New Delhi: St Stephen's College, Delhi University (DU), has issued a fresh set of campus rules and guidelines for new students at the start of the new academic session. The advisory makes compliance with rules related to the dress code, a complete ban on smoking, campus cleanliness and carrying a valid college identity card mandatory.
According to the college administration, the guidelines are aimed at maintaining discipline, cleanliness and a respectful atmosphere on campus. Among the new rules, the dress code has drawn the most attention, as students will not be allowed to wear shorts in several key areas of the college.
According to the college notice, junior students will not be permitted to wear shorts in classrooms, tutorial rooms, laboratories, the chapel, the assembly hall, the library and the dining hall.
The administration said students are expected to wear formal and modest attire in these spaces to preserve the academic environment and the institution's decorum. However, the notice also clarifies that these instructions are specifically meant for junior members of the college.
Entire Campus Declared Smoke-Free
The college has reiterated that the entire St Stephen's College campus is a smoke-free zone. Students found violating the rule will face disciplinary action under the college's regulations. The administration has also urged students to follow the rule themselves and encourage others to do the same.
The notice also appeals to students to maintain cleanliness across the campus by using the dustbins placed at various locations and avoiding littering. The college administration said a clean campus plays an important role in creating a healthy academic environment and requires the cooperation of every student.
According to the notice, all students must carry a valid college identity card at all times. The administration may ask students to produce their ID cards whenever required. Students may also be asked to show their identity cards before entering the dining hall to ensure that only authorised students are allowed to use college facilities.
Students Urged To Follow Guidelines
The college has appealed to students to follow all the rules and cooperate with the administration. It said the guidelines have been introduced at the beginning of the academic session to familiarise new students with campus discipline and regulations.
The administration added that following these rules will help maintain a safer, cleaner and more organised campus environment.
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