ETV Bharat / state

Over 8 Lakh Voters Deleted During Uttarakhand SIR Can Re-Enrol; SSR Gives Another Chance Before 2027 Polls

Dehradun: More than eight lakh people whose names were deleted from Uttarakhand's electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise can now apply for inclusion ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, as a Special Summary Revision (SSR) has been launched in the state to give eligible voters another opportunity to register their names in the electoral rolls.

According to officials, the SSR campaign has been launched by the Election Commission to ensure that no eligible person is deprived of right to vote in the upcoming state assembly elections.

According to the electoral roll published on October 3, 2026, the total number of voters in the state stood at 71,58,949. Subsequently, during the revision exercise conducted from October 4 to October 31, 2026, as many as 1,25,216 voters were added via Form 6, while 6,130 voters were removed via Form 7. Consequently, the electoral roll has seen a net increase of 119,086 voters following the SSR. Additionally, there are 86,028 'service voters' in the state, comprising 83,352 men and 2,676 women.

According to the draft electoral roll released by CEO office on November 12, there are a total of 72,78,035 (72.78 lakh) voters in Uttarakhand, which includes 34,84,447 female voters, 37,93,373 male voters, and 215 third-gender voters.

The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) has been directed to resolve all such claims and objections by December 28, which has been set as the deadline. Subsequently, the final electoral roll would be published on January 4, 2027, which will serve as the basis for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The month-long electoral roll revision exercise began on Thursday, with publication of draft electoral roll. As per the schedule released by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), people can submit their claims and objections until December 11, 2026. During this period, those affected can fill out 'Form 6' to add their names to the electoral roll, or 'Form 7' if they wish to request the deletion of a name.

During the SSR campaign, any eligible voter may apply to have his/her name added to the electoral roll. While over 8,00,000 (8 lakh) names were removed from the electoral roll during the previous SSR process, the Election Commission had cited various reasons for these deletions.

Eligible voters may now apply to have their names included during the current campaign. Significantly, those whose names were previously deleted due to a failure in mapping against the 2003 electoral roll are also eligible to apply for inclusion, provided they submit valid documentation. Moreover, those who are attaining the age of 18 by January 1, 2027, can also apply for voter registration, officials said.

Reorganisation Of Polling Booths

Based on the draft electoral roll, polling booths across the state have been reorganised, bringing the total number of polling booths to 12,498. As per the electoral roll published on October 3, 2026, there were 12,543 polling booths, while 29 new booths were added and 74 others merged during the reorganisation, resulting in a net reduction of 45 polling booths. However, the total number of polling booths in the state may change further by the time the final electoral roll is published on January 4, officials added.

Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttarakhand, stated that the state's draft electoral roll has been uploaded to the Election Commission of India's website (www.voter.eci.gov.in) and the website of the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (www.ceo.uk.gov.in). Voters can visit the official websites to check for their names in the electoral roll. Additionally, soft copies of the draft electoral roll have been provided to representatives of recognised national political parties during a meeting.

"Following the publication of the draft electoral roll, individuals who will attain the age of 18 by January 1, 2027, or those who could not be included in the electoral roll for any reason, may submit an application by filling out Form 6. This can be done offline through their respective Booth Level Officer (BLO) or online via the ECI 'Net' app," said Jogdande.

"Under the ongoing SSR campaign, the period for filing claims and objections has been set from November 12 to December 11. Furthermore, hearings for these claims and objections will be conducted until December 28, 2026. The final electoral roll would be published on January 4, 2027," the official added.

Asked about preparations for the upcoming assembly elections, Jogdande stated that the First Level Checking (FLC) process for all EVMs and VVPATs has been completed. "Further, a database of personnel for election duty is being compiled at the district level. Verification of the existing 12,498 polling booths, along with an assessment of their sensitivity, is currently underway at the district level. Schedules for the appointment of sector officers and for training programs have also been issued," he mentioned.

Also Read: