SSP Suspends Outpost In-Charge Over Lapses In Daylight Murder Case In Dehradun

Dehradun: Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh has suspended Sub-Inspector Pradyuman Negi, in-charge of Khudbuda police outpost, for alleged negligence in connection with the daylight murder of a young woman in Machhi Bazaar.

The SSP had ordered a preliminary inquiry into the case, which was conducted by the City Circle Officer (CO City). The report found prima facie lapses at the outpost level.

According to officials, the victim had filed a complaint at Khudbuda outpost on January 31, stating that she feared for her life due to threats from the accused. However, the complaint was allegedly not taken seriously, and no action was initiated. Following this, the accused carried out the murder in broad daylight on Monday.

Family members said the victim, Gunjan, and the accused, Akash, had known each other for around three years. Gunjan worked at a clothing shop in Dulha Bazaar, while the accused was employed at another shop in the same market. After their friendship became known, Gunjan’s phone was allegedly taken away, and communication between the two stopped. The accused, who is married, allegedly continued to harass her and follow her on her way to work. Multiple complaints were made to the police, but no effective action was taken.

Three days before the murder, the accused had reportedly told another person that he would kill Gunjan. Following this threat, another complaint was filed at the Khudbuda outpost. During these three days, police were unable to contact the accused over the phone.