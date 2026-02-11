ETV Bharat / state

SSKM's 10-Storey Cancer Hub Set To Start With State-Of-Art Equipment Worth Rs 100 Cr

Kolkata: State-of-the-art medical equipment worth over Rs 100 crore has already been installed in the 10-storey cancer hub that is being built at the SSKM Hospital premises, doctors said. Among which, the most notable is the brachytherapy machine, which is the first of its kind in any government hospital in eastern India.

According to doctors, Brachytherapy is a special radiotherapy method, where radiation is given very close to the cancer tumour, ensuring that the cancer cells are destroyed quickly while causing minimal damage to the surrounding healthy tissues. This method is known to be very effective in treating multiple cancers, especially cervical-oral, prostate, head and neck, doctors said.

Cancer hub chairman Dr Alok Ghosh Dastidar said, "From next April, Outpatient Department (OPD) services for surgical oncology, medical oncology and radiotherapy will be initially launched at this hub. Indoor treatment will be started in a step-by-step manner. This hub will open a new horizon in cancer treatment in the state with the combination of advanced chemotherapy, modern radiation and skilled surgical team under a single roof."