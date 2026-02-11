SSKM's 10-Storey Cancer Hub Set To Start With State-Of-Art Equipment Worth Rs 100 Cr
The OPD services for surgical oncology, medical oncology and radiotherapy will start at the cancer hub from April, Dr Alok Ghosh Dastidar said.
February 11, 2026
Kolkata: State-of-the-art medical equipment worth over Rs 100 crore has already been installed in the 10-storey cancer hub that is being built at the SSKM Hospital premises, doctors said. Among which, the most notable is the brachytherapy machine, which is the first of its kind in any government hospital in eastern India.
According to doctors, Brachytherapy is a special radiotherapy method, where radiation is given very close to the cancer tumour, ensuring that the cancer cells are destroyed quickly while causing minimal damage to the surrounding healthy tissues. This method is known to be very effective in treating multiple cancers, especially cervical-oral, prostate, head and neck, doctors said.
Cancer hub chairman Dr Alok Ghosh Dastidar said, "From next April, Outpatient Department (OPD) services for surgical oncology, medical oncology and radiotherapy will be initially launched at this hub. Indoor treatment will be started in a step-by-step manner. This hub will open a new horizon in cancer treatment in the state with the combination of advanced chemotherapy, modern radiation and skilled surgical team under a single roof."
He further said that there will be a day care centre for cancer treatment, where patients can be discharged on the same day after treatment. "A separate onco-pathology department will have facilities for biopsy, FNAC, histopathology, immunohistochemistry and tumour marker testing. In all, the addition of Rs 100 crore equipment to SSKM Hospital has ushered in a revolutionary change in cancer treatment in the government health system of Bengal," Dr Dastidar said.
Outdoor services, radiotherapy and assessments will be conducted on the first two floors of the cancer hub building. The construction of the remaining eight floors of the building will be completed quickly followed by the introduction of indoor chemotherapy department and day care unit. Presently, some PG cancer services have been shifted to the Kolkata Police Hospital building.
If the World Health Organisation's (WHO) warning is anything to go by, the number of cancer patients in the country may increase by 1.5 times in the next 20 years. The 10-storey cancer hub at SSKM Hospital will be a great boon for cancer patients in West Bengal and the need to go to other states for treatment will be greatly reduced, doctors said.
