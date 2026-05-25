ETV Bharat / state

SSC Cancels Constable (GD) Exam At Kanpur Centre Over Mismanagement

Kanpur: A commotion erupted during the Staff Selection Commission's GD Constable recruitment exam, being held at Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Monday.

The exam was cancelled at the Shrimati Ramkali Iqbal Bahadur Online Centre in Purvameer under Maharajpur police station area. It all started with overcrowding at the centre where more than double the candidates who could be accommodated were called to take the exam. The situation worsened as candidates slated to appear the exam in the second shift started arriving at the centre.

The overcrowding and commotion irked the candidates who attempted to block the Kanpur-Prayagraj National Highway. As the situation worsened, the SSC staff at the centre announced the cancellation of both exam shifts with immediate effect.

A technical issue was cited as the reason for the exam's cancellation. According to police officers who rushed to the centre, the actual capacity of the exam centre was only 398 seats per shift. The exam was scheduled to be held in two shifts on the day, with the first shift from 2 to 3 pm and the second from 4:30 to 5:30 pm.

Due to a server glitch, admit cards were issued to 819 candidates for the first shift, against the 398 seats available. As many as 350 students had been seated at the centre for the first shift. As the number of students increased, chaos ensued. The centre in-charge calmed everyone and conducted a headcount, revealing a total of 819 candidates seated inside and standing outside with their admit cards.