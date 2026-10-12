ETV Bharat / state

SSB Seizes 750 Quintals Of Smuggled Chinese Walnuts From India-Nepal Border In Uttarakhand

SSB has seized 75 bags of Chinese walnuts ( ETV Bharat )

Khatima: In a major action against smuggling in India-Nepal border, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has seized 750 quintals of Chinese walnuts in Khatima of Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, an official said on Monday.

The walnuts were being illegally transported into India from Nepal when the SSB team intercepted the vehicle. Seeing the SSB patrol team, smugglers abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. The team impounded the Maruti Alto and handed over both the seized goods and the vehicle to the Customs Department for further action.

According to the official, SSB personnel deployed at the border received information on Sunday morning regarding the smuggling of goods from Nepal. Acting on this tip-off, SSB Company Commander Inspector Mohar Singh formed a special patrol team and dispatched it to the location. The team reached the area, where it spotted a Maruti Alto car (registration number UP26F3570) approaching at high speed. SSB personnel pursued the car and realising being chased, the driver abandoned the vehicle near Ashok Farm and fled the scene. The SSB team conducted a thorough search of the vehicle and the surrounding areas, recovering 75 sacks, amounting to a total of 750 quintals, of Chinese walnuts.