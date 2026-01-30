SSB Nabs Two Smuggling Suspects On Indo Nepal Border
SSB conducted three seperated operations on January 28 - 29 and arrested five persons under alleged smuggling charges
Published : January 30, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
Darjeeling: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Friday night arrested two people including a woman and seized a large quantity of illegal liquor and about 10 kg of silver granules were recovered from the Panitanki area on the Indo-Nepal border in two seperate operations.
SSB officials said, based on a tip-off, their 41st Battalion's 'C' Company, along with the Panitanki and Naxalbari Excise Department, conducted a joint operation. "There were plans to smuggle illegal liquor from Sikkim to Bihar in a four-wheeler vehicle. The suspected vehicle was intercepted at the Rathkhola traffic intersection in Naxalbari. During the search, a total of 258 bottles of illegal liquor were recovered from the vehicle," said an SSB official.
According to the official, the driver of the vehicle, Vishal Kumar Sahni (21), a resident of Bihar, could not produce any valid documents and confessed to smuggling the liquor. He was later detained and handed over to the Naxalbari Excise Department along with the vehicle, liquor, and a mobile phone.
On the same night, in another operation in the Panitanki border area, the SSB recovered about 10 kg of silver granules. Based on specific information from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Siliguri, a search operation was conducted at the Panitanki Old Bridge. During the operation, the silver granules were recovered from the bag of a suspected woman.
According to SSB sources, the arrested woman has been identified as Devi Kila Khadka, aged 45, a resident of Jhapa district in Nepal. During questioning, the woman confessed that an Indian had handed her the silver in Bagdogra to be delivered to Nepal, for which she was to receive four thousand Nepalese rupees. The estimated market value of the recovered silver is 36 lakh 53 thousand rupees. Subsequently, the woman, along with the recovered silver and mobile phone, was handed over to the DRI, Siliguri.
An SSB official, requesting anonymity, said, "This success was achieved in two separate operations. Strict security is maintained at the border. The SSB is always vigilant in preventing this type of smuggling."
Earlier on Thursday, the SSB recovered Rs 22.5 lakhs in an operation in the border area. The SSB also arrested three residents of Meghalaya in that operation.
Also Read