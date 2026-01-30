ETV Bharat / state

SSB Nabs Two Smuggling Suspects On Indo Nepal Border

Darjeeling: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Friday night arrested two people including a woman and seized a large quantity of illegal liquor and about 10 kg of silver granules were recovered from the Panitanki area on the Indo-Nepal border in two seperate operations.

SSB officials said, based on a tip-off, their 41st Battalion's 'C' Company, along with the Panitanki and Naxalbari Excise Department, conducted a joint operation. "There were plans to smuggle illegal liquor from Sikkim to Bihar in a four-wheeler vehicle. The suspected vehicle was intercepted at the Rathkhola traffic intersection in Naxalbari. During the search, a total of 258 bottles of illegal liquor were recovered from the vehicle," said an SSB official.

According to the official, the driver of the vehicle, Vishal Kumar Sahni (21), a resident of Bihar, could not produce any valid documents and confessed to smuggling the liquor. He was later detained and handed over to the Naxalbari Excise Department along with the vehicle, liquor, and a mobile phone.

On the same night, in another operation in the Panitanki border area, the SSB recovered about 10 kg of silver granules. Based on specific information from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Siliguri, a search operation was conducted at the Panitanki Old Bridge. During the operation, the silver granules were recovered from the bag of a suspected woman.