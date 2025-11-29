ETV Bharat / state

SSB Constable Dies By Suicide On India-Nepal Border In Bihar

Sitamarhi: A constable of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) died by suicide at the SSB camp in Sonbarsa on India-Nepal border.

Police said the deceased, a resident of Habra in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal shot himself dead with his service weapon. According to reports, the constable returned to his barracks at 7 am on Saturday after completing his duty at the Larkwa checkpost. Shortly after, he shot himself.

While the reason for the constable taking the extreme step is not known, sources said the he was troubled by a family dispute. Police said the matter is being investigated and the deceased's family has been informed.

In November last year, an SSB jawan on Assembly election duty ended his life in the temporary camp set up in the Government Upgraded High School of the Bhandra police station area of Lohardagga district of Jharkhand. The deceased, a resident of Karnataka, was on duty throughout the night and died by suicide in the morning.