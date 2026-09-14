SSB Head Constable Dies By Suspected Suicide In Chhattisgarh's Kanker
The deceased jawan, Anand Prakash Tiwari, was posted with the 28th Battalion of the SSB and hailed from Uttar Pradesh, reports Susheel Salam.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Kanker: A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) head constable died by suspected suicide after allegedly shooting himself with his own service rifle at a camp in Chhattisgarh's Kanker on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Anand Prakash Tiwari from Uttar Pradesh and posted with the 28th Battalion of the SSB at the Kuhche camp in Kanker.
It is understood that the jawan shot himself with his service rifle within the camp premises around 5:00 AM on Monday leading to his death. Kanker SP Nikhil Rakhecha stated that they received information from the SSB camp regarding the jawan taking this fatal step.
“It is reported that Jawan Anand Prakash Tiwari shot himself with his own service rifle. A team from the Antagarh police station has reached the spot and is conducting an investigation. Further legal proceedings will be carried out based on the facts that emerge," Rakhecha said.
The reason behind the jawan taking this drastic step remains unknown for now. A forensic team has been summoned to the site to gather evidence. The deceased jawan's phone will also be examined to determine whom he had spoken to recently. His family has been informed of this tragic incident. The police may also speak with the family as part of the investigation.
According to official data, at least four suicide cases by paramilitary forces personnel were reported in the state in 2025 while eight personnel ended their lives in 2024.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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