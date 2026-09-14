ETV Bharat / state

SSB Head Constable Dies By Suspected Suicide In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

The SSB camp where the deceased jawan was posted in Kanker ( ETV Bharat )

Kanker: A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) head constable died by suspected suicide after allegedly shooting himself with his own service rifle at a camp in Chhattisgarh's Kanker on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Anand Prakash Tiwari from Uttar Pradesh and posted with the 28th Battalion of the SSB at the Kuhche camp in Kanker.

It is understood that the jawan shot himself with his service rifle within the camp premises around 5:00 AM on Monday leading to his death. Kanker SP Nikhil Rakhecha stated that they received information from the SSB camp regarding the jawan taking this fatal step.

“It is reported that Jawan Anand Prakash Tiwari shot himself with his own service rifle. A team from the Antagarh police station has reached the spot and is conducting an investigation. Further legal proceedings will be carried out based on the facts that emerge," Rakhecha said.