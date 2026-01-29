ETV Bharat / state

SSB Foils Illegal Border Crossing At India–Nepal Frontier, Five Including Bangladeshi Woman Arrested

Preliminary investigation revealed that all five were attempting to enter India illegally from Nepal. ( ETV Bharat )

Supaul (Bihar): The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), deployed along the India–Nepal border, has foiled an attempt at illegal entry and arrested five suspected individuals, including a Bangladeshi woman. The operation was carried out by the ‘D’ Company of the 45th Battalion of the SSB at the Kunauli border post.

According to officials, the incident took place on Thursday evening at Check Post-02 near Border Pillar No. 223 under the jurisdiction of the Kunauli border outpost. Personnel on duty noticed a group of individuals moving in a suspicious manner and attempting to evade checking. Acting promptly, the post commander, Assistant Sub-Inspector (General) Sanjay Kumar, called them to the check post and asked for identity documents.

During questioning, the arrested persons were identified as Eti Akhtar (28), daughter of Haroon Rashid, a resident of Gazipur, Bangladesh; Mohammad Shakib (25) and Mohammad Bilal (25), both residents of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh; and Pramod Prasad (24) and Ramesh Kumar, residents of Saptari district in Nepal.