'SS(UBT)-MNS Will Get 117-120 Seats In BMC Polls': Sanjay Raut
Raut, who is the spokesperson of Shiv Sena (UBT), has accused the BJP of dividing Mumbai city on language, caste and religion.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 1:52 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said while Shiv Sena (UBT)'s seat allocation has been finalised with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, they are still waiting for a nod from Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar to join their alliance, even though it is at the cost of their own seats.
"Our party (Shiv Sena UBT) has given up winning seats to MNS and will do the same with the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and are keen on Sharad Pawar joining our alliance. Our sitting candidates are upset and naturally they would be, but this is integral in an alliance. We look forward to the guidance from a senior leader like (Sharad) Pawar," Raut told reporters here.
He said, once their alliance comes to power in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), they can accommodate their workers and candidates who sacrificed their seats for a larger cause. Raut said they were confident of winning the majority in the BMC. "Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)-MNS will get 117-120 seats in the BMC," said Raut, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha.
Raut said their sole aim is to defeat Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. "Our alliance for Thane are confirmed and will be announced by this evening. Thane is extremely important this time. I only know, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to defeat Eknath Shinde, and they have already begun working towards it," claimed Raut.
Speaking of alliance with Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) parties, Raut said, it was necessary to protect Mumbai and Marathi people. Raut accused the BJP of dividing Mumbai city on the lines of language and the citizens.
"The BJP is the party dividing Marathi and non-Marathi speaking people. For us, every Mumbaikar is a Marathi person, because they are from our city. The BJP has been dividing our society on the lines of language, religion and caste," said Raut.
He further said local issues are as important, and that is why state-level leaders need to be involved in the campaigns. Raut alleged, the BJP's agenda is to divide, and that is why they are bringing Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
"It is the BJP that is bringing (Delhi Chief Minister) Rekha Gupta, (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh (Mohan Yadav), and (Maharashtra Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis has insisted on bringing Kuldeep Singh Sengar for campaigning. See for yourselves the message the BJP is trying to send out," said Raut.
Sengar is a former legislator of the BJP from Uttar Pradesh. He was convicted in 2019 by a special CBI court and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25 lakh in the Unnao rape case. The Delhi High Court recently gave a verdict of suspending his life sentence, which caused immense outrage across the country.
Raut also said former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar are "spineless".
Meanwhile, Waris Pathan, the leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, asked why a hijab wearing woman, a Pathan or a Khan could not become a Mayor of Mumbai city?
Raut said they would. Raut said, "That is fine, but you need to win the majority in order to get a mayor. They are welcomed to contest. So get the majority of 110 and talk with us. This is Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra. We would ideally prefer a Marathi-speaking candidate from Mumbai. If Waris Pathan is from Mumbai, we will welcome him as the mayor," said Raut.
