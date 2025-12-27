ETV Bharat / state

'SS(UBT)-MNS Will Get 117-120 Seats In BMC Polls': Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said while Shiv Sena (UBT)'s seat allocation has been finalised with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, they are still waiting for a nod from Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar to join their alliance, even though it is at the cost of their own seats.

"Our party (Shiv Sena UBT) has given up winning seats to MNS and will do the same with the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and are keen on Sharad Pawar joining our alliance. Our sitting candidates are upset and naturally they would be, but this is integral in an alliance. We look forward to the guidance from a senior leader like (Sharad) Pawar," Raut told reporters here.

He said, once their alliance comes to power in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), they can accommodate their workers and candidates who sacrificed their seats for a larger cause. Raut said they were confident of winning the majority in the BMC. "Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)-MNS will get 117-120 seats in the BMC," said Raut, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Raut said their sole aim is to defeat Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. "Our alliance for Thane are confirmed and will be announced by this evening. Thane is extremely important this time. I only know, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to defeat Eknath Shinde, and they have already begun working towards it," claimed Raut.

Speaking of alliance with Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) parties, Raut said, it was necessary to protect Mumbai and Marathi people. Raut accused the BJP of dividing Mumbai city on the lines of language and the citizens.

"The BJP is the party dividing Marathi and non-Marathi speaking people. For us, every Mumbaikar is a Marathi person, because they are from our city. The BJP has been dividing our society on the lines of language, religion and caste," said Raut.