From Government School Student To US Congressman: Srinivas Thanedar Returns To Belagavi Alma Mater
Srinivas Thanedar attended the valedictory ceremony of the centenary celebrations and was welcomed with a grand procession.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 9:25 PM IST
Belagavi: Fifty-six years ago, he was a student sitting in a government school classroom in Belagavi. On Sunday, he returned to the same campus as a United States Congressman and the chief guest at its centenary celebrations. Srinivas Thanedar, currently serving as a Member of the US Congress from Detroit, Michigan, revisited Chintamanrao Government Primary and High School in Shahapur, where he completed his schooling.
The visit turned into an emotional homecoming for Thanedar as he met his former teachers, classmates, and schoolmates. Walking through familiar corridors and the school grounds, he fondly recalled his early years and shared his journey with students and teachers. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he reflected openly on his life, struggles, and achievements.
The school, located in the Shahapur area of Belagavi, is celebrating 100 years of its establishment. Thanedar belongs to the 1969 SSLC batch of the institution. On Sunday, he attended the valedictory ceremony of the centenary celebrations. He was welcomed with a grand procession, floral showers, traditional music, and a ceremonial aarti. Visibly moved by the reception, he joined the procession on foot, accompanied by fellow alumni, including Abhay Patil.
A noted scientist, author, entrepreneur, and public representative, Thanedar’s roots in Belagavi are a matter of pride for the district. He was born on February 22, 1955, in Chikodi. His father worked in the Belagavi court, and the family lived in Meerapur Galli of Shahapur. Thanedar completed his primary and secondary education at Chintamanrao Government School, passed his pre-university course in Belagavi, and earned a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree from Govindram Seksaria Science (GSS) College.
In 1977, he completed his postgraduate studies in chemistry from Bombay University and moved to the United States in 1979. He earned a PhD in polymer chemistry in 1982 and worked at the University of Michigan between 1982 and 1984. From 1984 to 1990, he served as a polymer synthesis chemist and project leader at Petrolite Corporation before starting his own enterprise. Today, he is serving his second term as a US Congressman from the Democratic Party, earning admiration both in the US and India.
Recalling his school days, Thanedar said the values and education imparted by his teachers shaped his life. He expressed happiness at seeing the progress of the school and noted that students now have better facilities than before. He added that he visits Belagavi every year and still has close relatives in the city.
Sharing personal memories, he said he actively participated in sports on the school playground and won a state-level science experiment competition during his student days, a moment he still cherishes. He credited his teachers for teaching not just academics, but values such as honesty, ethics, transparency, and compassion. According to him, their selfless dedication played a major role in his success.
Speaking on India’s progress, Thanedar said, "The country has emerged as a strong nation over the last decade and has become one of the world’s largest economies." He said he feels proud of India’s achievements and, as a US Congressman, would work towards strengthening India-US relations. He stressed that democratic nations must move forward together and maintain mutual trust, despite occasional challenges such as trade and tax-related issues.
He also spoke about the need for holistic education in India. While praising students’ strengths in mathematics and science, he said equal importance should be given to sports, social activities, and confidence-building. Such an approach, he said, would contribute to the country’s overall progress.
Addressing students, Thanedar spoke candidly about his own hardships. He said his family faced poverty during his school days and that he worked as a cleaner at a dental hospital to support himself. Despite obstacles, he remained focused on his goals. He noted that studying in the Marathi medium did not hinder his growth and encouraged students to value Indian languages and culture while also gaining proficiency in English.
He observed that Belagavi has grown into a major city and now serves as the state’s second capital, offering ample industrial and employment opportunities. He urged young people to consider building successful enterprises locally instead of feeling compelled to go abroad.
Students were visibly inspired by his journey. Many interacted with him, took photographs, and expressed admiration for his achievements, saying his story gave them confidence to dream big.
The Chintamanrao School was established in 1914 by the rulers of the Sangli princely state, Chintamanrao Patwardhan and Queen Saraswati Devi Patwardhan, with the aim of providing education to local children. The boys’ and girls’ schools later expanded, and the institution was upgraded to a high school in 1920-21. Today, education is offered in Kannada, Marathi, Urdu, and English mediums, along with a pre-university college. During the centenary celebrations, a statue of Chintamanrao Patwardhan was unveiled on the campus to honour his contribution.
The event was attended by members of the Patwardhan royal family, including Vijayraje Patwardhan, Member of Parliament Jagadish Shettar, Mayor Mangesh Pawar, teachers, alumni, and other dignitaries.
