ETV Bharat / state

From Government School Student To US Congressman: Srinivas Thanedar Returns To Belagavi Alma Mater

Belagavi: Fifty-six years ago, he was a student sitting in a government school classroom in Belagavi. On Sunday, he returned to the same campus as a United States Congressman and the chief guest at its centenary celebrations. Srinivas Thanedar, currently serving as a Member of the US Congress from Detroit, Michigan, revisited Chintamanrao Government Primary and High School in Shahapur, where he completed his schooling.

The visit turned into an emotional homecoming for Thanedar as he met his former teachers, classmates, and schoolmates. Walking through familiar corridors and the school grounds, he fondly recalled his early years and shared his journey with students and teachers. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he reflected openly on his life, struggles, and achievements.

The school, located in the Shahapur area of Belagavi, is celebrating 100 years of its establishment. Thanedar belongs to the 1969 SSLC batch of the institution. On Sunday, he attended the valedictory ceremony of the centenary celebrations. He was welcomed with a grand procession, floral showers, traditional music, and a ceremonial aarti. Visibly moved by the reception, he joined the procession on foot, accompanied by fellow alumni, including Abhay Patil.

A noted scientist, author, entrepreneur, and public representative, Thanedar’s roots in Belagavi are a matter of pride for the district. He was born on February 22, 1955, in Chikodi. His father worked in the Belagavi court, and the family lived in Meerapur Galli of Shahapur. Thanedar completed his primary and secondary education at Chintamanrao Government School, passed his pre-university course in Belagavi, and earned a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree from Govindram Seksaria Science (GSS) College.

In 1977, he completed his postgraduate studies in chemistry from Bombay University and moved to the United States in 1979. He earned a PhD in polymer chemistry in 1982 and worked at the University of Michigan between 1982 and 1984. From 1984 to 1990, he served as a polymer synthesis chemist and project leader at Petrolite Corporation before starting his own enterprise. Today, he is serving his second term as a US Congressman from the Democratic Party, earning admiration both in the US and India.

Recalling his school days, Thanedar said the values and education imparted by his teachers shaped his life. He expressed happiness at seeing the progress of the school and noted that students now have better facilities than before. He added that he visits Belagavi every year and still has close relatives in the city.

Sharing personal memories, he said he actively participated in sports on the school playground and won a state-level science experiment competition during his student days, a moment he still cherishes. He credited his teachers for teaching not just academics, but values such as honesty, ethics, transparency, and compassion. According to him, their selfless dedication played a major role in his success.

Speaking on India’s progress, Thanedar said, "The country has emerged as a strong nation over the last decade and has become one of the world’s largest economies." He said he feels proud of India’s achievements and, as a US Congressman, would work towards strengthening India-US relations. He stressed that democratic nations must move forward together and maintain mutual trust, despite occasional challenges such as trade and tax-related issues.