ETV Bharat / state

BJP's Jeevaraj Emerges Victorious In Sringeri Assembly Constituency After Recounting Of Postal Ballots

Chikkamagaluru/Bengaluru: Nearly three years after a closely fought Assembly election, BJP candidate D.N. Jeevaraj has won the recount of postal votes in the Sringeri Assembly constituency, with the exercise completed following a High Court order. The Returning Officer on Monday confirmed the result and announced Jeevanraj as the New MLA with a narrow lead of 52 votes.

Following the announcement, he visited the Sharada Mutt in Sringeri to offer prayers.

The recount of disputed postal ballots was conducted on May 2 following an April 6 order of the Karnataka High Court, which directed authorities to re-examine only those ballots that were earlier rejected on technical grounds. The exercise has been completed and the report submitted in a sealed cover to the Election Commission and the court.

In the 2023 Assembly elections, Congress candidate T.D. Rajegowda was declared victorious by a slender margin of just 201 votes. During the original counting, 279 postal ballots were rejected citing technical reasons, including the absence of mandatory declarations.

Challenging this, Jeevaraj approached the High Court alleging irregularities in the rejection of votes. After prolonged hearings, the court ordered a limited recount of only the disputed postal ballots, setting the stage for the current developments.



Election Officer Gaurav Kumar Shetty said the process was carried out strictly as per court directions. “Only the identified postal ballots were re-examined. The report has been submitted to the Election Commission and the High Court. We are not authorised to comment on allegations of tampering,” he said.



Earlier, reacting to the revised numbers, BJP candidate D.N. Jeevaraj said the recount had validated his long legal battle.

“Ballots without proper declarations were excluded, and valid votes have now been counted correctly. Based on the current figures, I have secured a majority,” he said, adding that the outcome reflects “three years of sustained legal struggle.”