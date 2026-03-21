ETV Bharat / state

Srinagar's Jamia Masjid Closed For Prayers On Eid

Srinagar: While thousands of devout Muslims offered prayers and celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, prayers were not allowed at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid.

Early in the morning, people gathered at mosques and Eidgahs to offer congregational prayers as a festive mood permeated the region. Muslims worldwide, including those in Jammu and Kashmir, observe Eid-ul-Fitr on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar, marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan.

In the Valley, the biggest congregational gathering was held at the Hazratbal mosque on the banks of Dal Lake. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, alongside his father and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, joined prayers there.

But Eid prayers were not allowed at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid, where the Valley's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was expected to deliver the sermon from the pulpit. The management of Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid had announced congregational prayers at 10 am, with the Eid sermon to be delivered by Farooq at 9 am.

But Farooq announced that he has been detained at home, while Jamia has been locked down for worshippers for seven straight years for Eid prayers.

"For the seventh consecutive year, amid restrictions and house arrests, Eid prayers remain barred at Jama Masjid. A day of celebration turned to grief and denial for Muslims. It's an irony of our times that those who lock our mosques and Eidgahs are the first to wish Eid Mubarak!" he said.

In a statement, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid strongly condemned the continued restrictions imposed on Eid congregational prayers at the mosque, calling the situation deeply unfortunate and unjustified. "Such measures hurt the religious sentiments of millions and undermine the fundamental right to freely practice one's faith," it added.

Wishing people Eid greetings, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha prayed for peace and prosperity. "Eid Mubarak! Heartiest greetings and good wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Fitr. The sacred festival embodies the noble spirit of sacrifice and the joy of sharing. May Eid usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for all," he posted on X.