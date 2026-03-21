Srinagar's Jamia Masjid Closed For Prayers On Eid
The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid management had announced congregational prayers at 10 am, where a sermon was to be delivered by chief cleric Mirwaiz Farooq.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
Srinagar: While thousands of devout Muslims offered prayers and celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, prayers were not allowed at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid.
Early in the morning, people gathered at mosques and Eidgahs to offer congregational prayers as a festive mood permeated the region. Muslims worldwide, including those in Jammu and Kashmir, observe Eid-ul-Fitr on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar, marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan.
In the Valley, the biggest congregational gathering was held at the Hazratbal mosque on the banks of Dal Lake. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, alongside his father and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, joined prayers there.
But Eid prayers were not allowed at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid, where the Valley's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was expected to deliver the sermon from the pulpit. The management of Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid had announced congregational prayers at 10 am, with the Eid sermon to be delivered by Farooq at 9 am.
But Farooq announced that he has been detained at home, while Jamia has been locked down for worshippers for seven straight years for Eid prayers.
"For the seventh consecutive year, amid restrictions and house arrests, Eid prayers remain barred at Jama Masjid. A day of celebration turned to grief and denial for Muslims. It's an irony of our times that those who lock our mosques and Eidgahs are the first to wish Eid Mubarak!" he said.
In a statement, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid strongly condemned the continued restrictions imposed on Eid congregational prayers at the mosque, calling the situation deeply unfortunate and unjustified. "Such measures hurt the religious sentiments of millions and undermine the fundamental right to freely practice one's faith," it added.
Wishing people Eid greetings, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha prayed for peace and prosperity. "Eid Mubarak! Heartiest greetings and good wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Fitr. The sacred festival embodies the noble spirit of sacrifice and the joy of sharing. May Eid usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for all," he posted on X.
Eid Mubarak!— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) March 21, 2026
Heartiest greetings and good wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The sacred festival embodies the noble spirit of sacrifice and the joy of sharing. May Eid usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for all.
In his greetings, CM Abdullah said Eid is being celebrated when Muslims are facing a 'difficult' time, referring to the conflict in West Asia involving the US, Israel, and Iran.
"Eid mubarak to everyone, especially those celebrating today. This Eid takes place at a particularly difficult time for the Ummah and is more a time for reflection & solidarity. May this holy day be a harbinger of peace and an end to the pain & suffering of this unjust war," he said.
The festival arrives this year against the backdrop of conflict with Muslims, offering prayers for stability and peace in West Asia.
Eid mubarak to everyone, especially those celebrating today. This Eid takes place at a particularly difficult time for the Ummah and is more a time for reflection & solidarity. May this holy day be a harbinger of peace and an end to the pain & suffering of this unjust war. pic.twitter.com/neTs34Jl5v— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 21, 2026
The ongoing war in Iran, triggered by strikes by the US-Israel combined forces, has resulted in the killing of the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and has dimmed Eid celebrations, particularly among Shia Muslims. His killing drew large crowds in the Valley to protest, prompting the authorities to impose curbs and shut down educational institutions for several days.
A festive environment permeated across the Muslim-majority region, with people offering greetings to each other. Children accompanied by their families were seen thronging markets.
The Eid followed a day after Nawruz, the Persian New Year, marking the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature. "But our hearts are bleeding," said a Shia Muslim in Budgam, which, alongside several other districts, is inhabited by a significant Shia population who celebrate Nawroz.
But this year, the festival fell in the shadow of the war, subduing the celebrations. "The shock and grief of our rehbar (Khameni's killing) hangs over," he added.
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