ETV Bharat / state

Srinagar Tribunal Awards Rs 58.5 Lakh To Family Of Baglihar Engineer Killed In 2013 Crash

Srinagar: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Srinagar has awarded Rs 58.50 lakh in compensation to the family of a 41-year-old engineer who died when his car plunged into a deep gorge in Ramban in July 2013. The tribunal held that the legal heirs of an insured vehicle owner who dies while driving can seek compensation if the deceased was not at fault.

Presiding Officer Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi ruled that the deceased driver’s status as the owner of the insured vehicle did not, by itself, disqualify his family from seeking compensation from the insurance company.

"The claim petition filed by the petitioners, who are legal representatives of the deceased owner-cum-driver who was not at fault, is maintainable under Section 166 of M.V. Act," the tribunal held.

The tribunal directed Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. to pay Rs 58,50,282, with interest at 9 per cent per annum from May 5, 2015, the date the claim petition was instituted, until the amount is fully realised. It allowed the insurer 30 days to comply, failing which the amount due would carry interest at 12 per cent per annum after the expiry of that period.

The award followed a claim filed by the engineer’s widow, two minor daughters and parents. The family had initially sought Rs 53 lakh, including Rs 3 lakh for the loss of the vehicle. The tribunal also addressed the insurance company’s objection to the maintainability of the claim, examining provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and Supreme Court judgments on compensation payable to the legal representatives of a deceased vehicle owner-driver.

The accident took place on July 30, 2013, when Syed Javed Nazir was travelling from Srinagar towards Chandrakot in a Hyundai Santro car bearing registration number JK01S-8473.

According to the petition, the car went out of control near Digdol on the highway in Ramban and plunged approximately 300 to 400 metres into a gorge. Nazir sustained fatal head injuries and died on the spot. Police registered a case at Ramban police station under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Ranbir Penal Code.

Nazir was 41 years old at the time of the accident and was employed as a junior engineer at the Baglihar Hydel Project in Jammu and Kashmir. The family told the tribunal that he earned a monthly salary of Rs 45,000 and had received specialised training in Germany.

The tribunal examined the police records, postmortem certificate, death certificate, service records, insurance policy and driving licence. It also considered the testimony of the deceased's father, wife, father-in-law and brother, along with evidence concerning his salary.

Although the police record referred to rash and negligent driving, the tribunal found that the evidence presented by the claimants established that the vehicle had gone out of control while Nazir was driving at normal speed.

"There is no evidence to the contrary to disprove the fact that the vehicle in question went out of the control of the deceased who was driving the vehicle on the correct side at the normal speed," the award said.

The tribunal added that the claimants' witnesses had proved that the deceased was not at fault. It also noted that the police had closed the investigation and that no material on record substantiated the allegation of rash and negligent driving.

"In light of the evidence and material on record, it is proved that the deceased died due to a road traffic accident, but there was no negligence on the part of the deceased-driver cum owner," the tribunal held.

Oriental Insurance Company contested the claim and questioned whether the family could maintain proceedings when the deceased was both the owner and the driver of the vehicle. The insurer had also asked the claimants to establish the validity of the vehicle documents and driving licence and to prove the circumstances of the accident.

The tribunal framed a preliminary issue on whether the claim was barred under Section 163-A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, read with the Second Schedule, because the deceased's pleaded income exceeded Rs 40,000 a year.