Srinagar Tribunal Awards Rs 58.5 Lakh To Family Of Baglihar Engineer Killed In 2013 Crash
The tribunal awarded Rs 58.50 lakh to a deceased engineer's family, ruling that an insured vehicle owner's heirs can claim compensation if not at fault.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
Srinagar: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Srinagar has awarded Rs 58.50 lakh in compensation to the family of a 41-year-old engineer who died when his car plunged into a deep gorge in Ramban in July 2013. The tribunal held that the legal heirs of an insured vehicle owner who dies while driving can seek compensation if the deceased was not at fault.
Presiding Officer Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi ruled that the deceased driver’s status as the owner of the insured vehicle did not, by itself, disqualify his family from seeking compensation from the insurance company.
"The claim petition filed by the petitioners, who are legal representatives of the deceased owner-cum-driver who was not at fault, is maintainable under Section 166 of M.V. Act," the tribunal held.
The tribunal directed Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. to pay Rs 58,50,282, with interest at 9 per cent per annum from May 5, 2015, the date the claim petition was instituted, until the amount is fully realised. It allowed the insurer 30 days to comply, failing which the amount due would carry interest at 12 per cent per annum after the expiry of that period.
The award followed a claim filed by the engineer’s widow, two minor daughters and parents. The family had initially sought Rs 53 lakh, including Rs 3 lakh for the loss of the vehicle. The tribunal also addressed the insurance company’s objection to the maintainability of the claim, examining provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and Supreme Court judgments on compensation payable to the legal representatives of a deceased vehicle owner-driver.
The accident took place on July 30, 2013, when Syed Javed Nazir was travelling from Srinagar towards Chandrakot in a Hyundai Santro car bearing registration number JK01S-8473.
According to the petition, the car went out of control near Digdol on the highway in Ramban and plunged approximately 300 to 400 metres into a gorge. Nazir sustained fatal head injuries and died on the spot. Police registered a case at Ramban police station under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Ranbir Penal Code.
Nazir was 41 years old at the time of the accident and was employed as a junior engineer at the Baglihar Hydel Project in Jammu and Kashmir. The family told the tribunal that he earned a monthly salary of Rs 45,000 and had received specialised training in Germany.
The tribunal examined the police records, postmortem certificate, death certificate, service records, insurance policy and driving licence. It also considered the testimony of the deceased's father, wife, father-in-law and brother, along with evidence concerning his salary.
Although the police record referred to rash and negligent driving, the tribunal found that the evidence presented by the claimants established that the vehicle had gone out of control while Nazir was driving at normal speed.
"There is no evidence to the contrary to disprove the fact that the vehicle in question went out of the control of the deceased who was driving the vehicle on the correct side at the normal speed," the award said.
The tribunal added that the claimants' witnesses had proved that the deceased was not at fault. It also noted that the police had closed the investigation and that no material on record substantiated the allegation of rash and negligent driving.
"In light of the evidence and material on record, it is proved that the deceased died due to a road traffic accident, but there was no negligence on the part of the deceased-driver cum owner," the tribunal held.
Oriental Insurance Company contested the claim and questioned whether the family could maintain proceedings when the deceased was both the owner and the driver of the vehicle. The insurer had also asked the claimants to establish the validity of the vehicle documents and driving licence and to prove the circumstances of the accident.
The tribunal framed a preliminary issue on whether the claim was barred under Section 163-A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, read with the Second Schedule, because the deceased's pleaded income exceeded Rs 40,000 a year.
That issue was decided in favour of the claimants on September 26, 2018. The tribunal subsequently framed issues concerning the accident, the validity of the driving licence and insurance documents, and the amount of compensation payable.
The tribunal found that the deceased held a valid driving licence and that the vehicle was insured with Oriental Insurance for the relevant period. The policy was effective from September 17, 2012, to September 16, 2013, covering the date of the accident.
The central question was whether the legal representatives of a deceased owner-driver could recover compensation when the owner himself was the victim of the accident.
The tribunal noted that the insurance company had not specifically raised this objection in its written statement but had advanced it during arguments. It nevertheless decided to examine the issue.
It held that the legal heirs' claim could be considered under Section 166, which provides for compensation determined based on the facts and applicable legal principles.
The tribunal reasoned that the insurance company's liability had to be considered in light of the insurance contract and the circumstances of the accident. It also held that the legal representatives of a deceased owner-driver could not be excluded merely because the deceased owned the vehicle.
"There is no provision expressly prohibiting a claim by an owner against the insurance company or, in case of his death by his legal representatives against the insurer to divest the legal heirs from claiming such compensation,” it held.
The tribunal also considered the principle that a claimant cannot recover compensation on the basis of the deceased's own negligence. It distinguished cases in which the deceased owner-driver was responsible for the accident from cases in which the deceased was not at fault.
“The only test, in case it is a claim preferred by the legal representatives of the deceased owner or driver, is that the deceased should not be himself tortfeasor, or rash or negligent causing his death,” the award said.
Applying that principle to the evidence, the tribunal held the family's claim maintainable under Section 166. The tribunal relied on the Supreme Court's judgments in Sarla Verma and others v. Delhi Transport Corporation and another and National Insurance Co. Ltd. v. Pranay Sethi and others.
The compensation comprised Rs 55,74,282 for loss of dependency, Rs 18,000 for funeral expenses, Rs 18,000 for loss of estate and Rs 2.4 lakh for consortium to the widow, two daughters and parents. The total award amounted to Rs 58,50,282.
The tribunal also recorded that the claimants were entitled to a fixed sum of Rs 2 lakh under the personal accident cover. It held that the amount was to be adjusted against the total payable because it covered the same risk of death or injury arising from a motor accident. It ordered Oriental Insurance Company to pay the award amount within 30 days, together with interest at 9% per annum from May 5, 2015, until full realisation.
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