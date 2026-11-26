Srinagar Shivers At Minus 1.9 Degrees Celsius As Cold Wave Grips Kashmir
The night temperatures in the valley are expected to dip further in coming days with clear skies.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar recorded its coldest night of the season for the second consecutive day, with the minimum temperature settling at minus 1.9 degrees Celsius, as cold conditions continued across Kashmir.
Several parts of the Valley experienced a slight rise in night temperatures, although sub-zero readings persisted in many areas, according to Meteorological Department data.
Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, making it one of the coldest places in the region. Qazigund registered minus 2 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded minus 1.6 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature in Gulmarg settled at 1 degree Celsius, while Kokernag recorded 0 degrees Celsius. Shopian also continued to experience severe cold conditions.
In the Jammu region, Jammu city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius. Katra registered 9.8 degrees Celsius, while Banihal and Batote recorded 7.3 and 6.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Bhaderwah recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius.
The meteorological department has predicted the weather to likely remain dry in the Union Territory till December 3. The night temperatures are expected to drop further given the clear skies in the region.
Kashmiris have already started wearing 'Pheran', the traditional woolen gown worn during extreme winters in the valley.
The School Education Department has said that winter vacation for schools would be decided depending upon the intensity of cold, and the first to benefit from such an announcement would be children of classes 1 to 8.
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