ETV Bharat / state

Srinagar Shivers At Minus 1.9 Degrees Celsius As Cold Wave Grips Kashmir

A layer of ice forms on a car's front windshield as the sun rises on a chilly winter morning amid a cold wave in Srinagar ( IANS )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar recorded its coldest night of the season for the second consecutive day, with the minimum temperature settling at minus 1.9 degrees Celsius, as cold conditions continued across Kashmir.

Several parts of the Valley experienced a slight rise in night temperatures, although sub-zero readings persisted in many areas, according to Meteorological Department data.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, making it one of the coldest places in the region. Qazigund registered minus 2 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded minus 1.6 degrees Celsius.

Shikaras are seen on Dal Lake as the city records the season's coldest night at minus 1.9 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day in Srinagar (IANS)

The minimum temperature in Gulmarg settled at 1 degree Celsius, while Kokernag recorded 0 degrees Celsius. Shopian also continued to experience severe cold conditions.

In the Jammu region, Jammu city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius. Katra registered 9.8 degrees Celsius, while Banihal and Batote recorded 7.3 and 6.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.