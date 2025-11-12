ETV Bharat / state

Srinagar Shivers At Minus 1.6°C, Season’s Lowest Temperature; Pahalgam Coldest At Minus 3.8°C

Srinagar: The cold wave has tightened its grip across Kashmir with Srinagar recording the coldest night of the season so far at minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, temperatures across the Valley have plummeted below the freezing point at several places as clear skies allowed heat to escape during the night. The night chill has intensified significantly as the region transitions deeper into November.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir emerged as the coldest spot, where the mercury dropped to minus 3.8°C, marking a sharp fall from the seasonal average. Qazigund, sometimes referred to as the gateway of Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.5°C, while Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at minus 2.0°C. The world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg also recorded sub-zero temperatures, with a minimum of minus 1.0°C.

Kokernag was relatively warmer, with a minimum of 0.8°C, though the region too reported a noticeable dip compared to normal.