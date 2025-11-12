Srinagar Shivers At Minus 1.6°C, Season’s Lowest Temperature; Pahalgam Coldest At Minus 3.8°C
The dry spell likely to continue for now in the Kashmir valley, which braces for the coldest phase of winter locally known as 'Chilai Kalan'.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : November 12, 2025 at 11:25 AM IST
Srinagar: The cold wave has tightened its grip across Kashmir with Srinagar recording the coldest night of the season so far at minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, officials said on Wednesday.
According to the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, temperatures across the Valley have plummeted below the freezing point at several places as clear skies allowed heat to escape during the night. The night chill has intensified significantly as the region transitions deeper into November.
Pahalgam in south Kashmir emerged as the coldest spot, where the mercury dropped to minus 3.8°C, marking a sharp fall from the seasonal average. Qazigund, sometimes referred to as the gateway of Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.5°C, while Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at minus 2.0°C. The world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg also recorded sub-zero temperatures, with a minimum of minus 1.0°C.
Kokernag was relatively warmer, with a minimum of 0.8°C, though the region too reported a noticeable dip compared to normal.
In Jammu division, temperatures remained moderate. Jammu city recorded a high of 26.2°C and a low of 10.0°C, while Katra saw a minimum of 9.0°C. The meteorological report indicated dry weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir, with no rainfall recorded at any observatory station.
Officials from the MeT Department said the prevailing dry spell is likely to continue for the next few days, though a slight rise in daytime temperatures is expected due to sunny intervals. However, the nights will continue to remain cold due to temperature inversion and calm winds.
IMD Scientist, Mohammad Hussain Mir told PTI that last night's minimum temperature saw a dramatic drop from minus 0.4 degrees Celsius. Mir said that the weather is likely to remain dry till the first week of December with night temperatures to plummet further given there is “no weather system in foresight”.
“The night temperatures may drop to as low as minus 7 degrees Celsius by the first week of December given the prevailing weather conditions,” he said.
