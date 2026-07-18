ETV Bharat / state

Srinagar Records Season's Hottest Day, But Heavy Rain Alert In Jammu Kashmir Ahead

Men play with a ball while bathing in Dal Lake in Srinagar (AFP)

Several places across Kashmir also witnessed unusually high temperatures. Kupwara recorded 35.6 degrees Celsius, Baramulla and Ganderbal 34.5 degrees Celsius each, Shopian 34.4 degrees Celsius, Pulwama 33.4 degrees Celsius, Kokernag 33.1 degrees Celsius and Qazigund 32.6 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg, a popular hill resort, recorded 25.6 degrees Celsius.

The city's maximum temperature, however, remained below last year's peak of 37.4 degrees Celsius recorded on July 6. Srinagar had also recorded 36.2 degrees Celsius on July 29, 2024.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar on Saturday recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season at 35.9 degrees Celsius, as a heatwave tightened its grip across the Valley. The temperature was 5.8 degrees above normal.

In the Jammu region, Jammu city recorded 35 degrees Celsius, while Kathua registered 34.8 degrees Celsius and Poonch 33.9 degrees Celsius.

The heat extended to Ladakh as well, with Nubra Valley recording 36.7 degrees Celsius, Kargil 35.8 degrees Celsius and Leh 33.4 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast scattered light to moderate rain and thunderstorms across Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. Rain activity is expected to increase over the following two days, with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall across the Union Territory.

Children cool off in a water pool amid sweltering summer conditions, seeking relief from the intense heat, in Srinagar (IANS)

The MeT office has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, in isolated places over the next few days. Between July 20 and July 23, some areas may receive heavy rain, raising the risk of landslides, mudslides, shooting stones, flash floods and waterlogging, especially in vulnerable locations.

According to the local forecast, Srinagar is likely to see a partly to generally cloudy sky on Sunday with the maximum temperature around 31 degrees Celsius. Jammu is expected to receive light rain or thunderstorms, with the maximum temperature around 32 degrees Celsius.