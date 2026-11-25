ETV Bharat / state

Srinagar Records Season’s Coldest Night At Minus 1.9 Degrees Celsius; Winter Tightens Grip On Kashmir

A man walks past on a cold morning as dense fog engulfs the surroundings, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday ( PTI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar on Tuesday recorded its coldest night of the season as temperatures dropped to minus 1.9 degrees Celsius, tightening the grip of cold weather across Kashmir.

The minimum temperature in the summer capital fell from minus 1.6 degrees Celsius recorded the previous night, marking the second consecutive day of seasonal lows, according to the Meteorological Department.

Frost-covered green leaves in a field on a cold morning as dense fog engulfs the surroundings, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday (PTI) Pahalgam remained among the coldest places in the Valley, although temperatures improved slightly. The tourist destination recorded a minimum of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, compared with minus 4.6 degrees Celsius a day earlier. Kupwara witnessed a sharper fall, with the night temperature dropping to minus 2 degrees Celsius from minus 1 degree Celsius. Qazigund also recorded a further decline, with the mercury settling at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius against minus 2 degrees Celsius the previous night. Dense fog engulfs the surroundings on a cold morning, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday (PTI)