Srinagar Records Season’s Coldest Night At Minus 1.9 Degrees Celsius; Winter Tightens Grip On Kashmir
The minimum temperature in the summer capital fell further from minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, recorded the previous night.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 10:48 AM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar on Tuesday recorded its coldest night of the season as temperatures dropped to minus 1.9 degrees Celsius, tightening the grip of cold weather across Kashmir.
The minimum temperature in the summer capital fell from minus 1.6 degrees Celsius recorded the previous night, marking the second consecutive day of seasonal lows, according to the Meteorological Department.
Pahalgam remained among the coldest places in the Valley, although temperatures improved slightly. The tourist destination recorded a minimum of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, compared with minus 4.6 degrees Celsius a day earlier.
Kupwara witnessed a sharper fall, with the night temperature dropping to minus 2 degrees Celsius from minus 1 degree Celsius. Qazigund also recorded a further decline, with the mercury settling at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius against minus 2 degrees Celsius the previous night.
Kokernag recorded a slight improvement as the minimum temperature rose to 0.2 degrees Celsius from minus 0.1 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg registered a minimum of zero degrees Celsius, compared with 0.2 degrees Celsius a day earlier.
In the Jammu region, night temperatures remained comparatively higher, with most stations recording a slight rise. Jammu city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius, up from 9.6 degrees Celsius. Bhaderwah also witnessed a marginal increase, with the mercury settling at 3.2 degrees Celsius against 2.8 degrees Celsius the previous night.
The Meteorological Department has forecast cold and mainly dry weather until December 4, with no significant rainfall or snowfall expected. Night temperatures may dip further in the coming days, while mist and haze are likely to persist during morning and evening hours.
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