Srinagar Police Wins National Accolade For Recovery Of Lost, Stolen Phones Worth Rs 3.5 Crore
The district police was adjudged the best performing district North Zone for the recovery of lost and stolen mobile devices through the CEIR portal.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : November 20, 2025 at 7:49 PM IST
Srinagar: Police here in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital have recovered around 900 stolen or lost mobile phones collectively valued at approximately Rs 3.5 crore winning it accolades at the national level.
The District Police Srinagar has been adjudged the best performing district North Zone for the recovery of lost and stolen mobile devices through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.
The recognition was conferred by the Department of Telecommunications during the Annual Security Conference for North Zone LSAs(Licensed Service Areas) and LEAs(Law Enforcement Agencies) held in Himachal Pradesh.
“The accolade underscores the exceptional performance of Srinagar Police in tracing and recovering around 900 stolen or lost mobile phones collectively valued at approximately Rs 3.5 crores,” a police official said here on Thursday.
According to a senior police official, the achievement reflects the professionalism, technological expertise and commitment to public service of Srinagar Police.
Senior superintendent of Police Srinagar GV Sundeep Chakravarthy felicitated the police team of officials with Certificates of Appreciation.
DySP Headquarters Syed Sleet Shah led the team of Inspector Mohd Aslam, Inspector Mohd Iqbal and Constable Yawar Majid.
Chakravarthy commended the officers for their exemplary dedication and encouraged them to maintain their momentum with continued perseverance and public-centric service.
“Srinagar Police reiterated its commitment to strengthening public safety and enhancing citizen services through technology-driven Policing initiatives,” he added.
Read More: