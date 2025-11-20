ETV Bharat / state

Srinagar Police Wins National Accolade For Recovery Of Lost, Stolen Phones Worth Rs 3.5 Crore

Srinagar: Police here in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital have recovered around 900 stolen or lost mobile phones collectively valued at approximately Rs 3.5 crore winning it accolades at the national level.

The District Police Srinagar has been adjudged the best performing district North Zone for the recovery of lost and stolen mobile devices through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

The recognition was conferred by the Department of Telecommunications during the Annual Security Conference for North Zone LSAs(Licensed Service Areas) and LEAs(Law Enforcement Agencies) held in Himachal Pradesh.

“The accolade underscores the exceptional performance of Srinagar Police in tracing and recovering around 900 stolen or lost mobile phones collectively valued at approximately Rs 3.5 crores,” a police official said here on Thursday.