Srinagar POCSO Court Sentences Convict To 12 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For 'Unnatural Offence', Awards Rs 7 Lakh to Minor Victim
While sentencing, the court said it had carefully considered submissions from both the prosecution and the defence, as well as the objectives of criminal justice.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 10:38 PM IST
Srinagar: A fast-track court for POCSO cases in Srinagar has sentenced a man convicted of sexually assaulting a five-and-a-half-year-old boy to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment, holding that awarding the statutory minimum punishment would “serve the ends of justice” after balancing aggravating and mitigating circumstances of the case.
Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Cases, Srinagar, Umi Kulsoom, while pronouncing the Quantum of Punishment case arising from FIR No. 45/2018 registered at Police Station Harwan, asserted that "the criminal law in India has never been purely retributive."
"The victim was around five years of age at the time of the occurrence. During the trial, the victim stated that he did not remember the act. The description was in general terms, such as "wrong" and "batameezi", without graphic or detailed narration," the court said.
The convict, Nazir Ahmad Doyi, son of Gami Doyi, resident of Fakir Gujri, Harwan, Srinagar, was found guilty of committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault under Sections 5(m), 5(n), read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act, and Section 377 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).
While sentencing the convict, the court said it had carefully considered submissions from both the prosecution and the defence, as well as the broader objectives of criminal justice. "The court, while awarding the sentence, has to look into various factors like the background of the case, antecedents of the convict, nature of the offence and the reformative, deterrent and punitive aspects of punishment," the judge observed.
The defence had urged the court to confine the punishment to the minimum prescribed under the pre-amendment POCSO Act, arguing that the offence dated back to August 2018 and that enhanced punishments introduced later could not be applied retrospectively. "...the convict is not a hardened criminal. He belongs to a poor socio-economic background and survives through daily labour. Most importantly, he is the sole breadwinner of his family. He has four minor children, one of whom is a newborn baby. His wife and children are entirely dependent on him," the Court noted.
The prosecution, however, pressed for a stringent sentence, stressing that the victim was below 12 years of age and that the impact of the crime on the child would be lifelong. The court noted that the POCSO Act was enacted to provide stringent punishment for crimes against children and that minimum sentences prescribed by law could not be reduced by judicial discretion.
After weighing both sides, the court concluded that the statutory minimum punishment would suffice. "Keeping in view both the aggravating and mitigating circumstances, I feel that the mitigating circumstances outweigh the aggravating circumstances in the case and the award of the minimum punishment shall serve the ends of justice," the judge said.
Accordingly, Doyi was sentenced to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment for the offence under Section 5(m), 5(n), read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act. He was also sentenced to 10 years of simple imprisonment under Section 377 RPC, with the court directing that both sentences would run concurrently. No separate punishment was imposed for Section 377 in view of the higher sentence under the POCSO Act.
The court further ordered that the period of custody already undergone by the convict during investigation and trial would be set off under Section 428 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
In a significant relief for the victim, the court also awarded Rs 7 lakh as victim compensation, observing that the child had suffered both mental and physical trauma. “In my opinion, it is sufficient to compensate and rehabilitate the victim,” the judge said while directing the District Legal Services Authority Srinagar to forward the case for immediate release of compensation.
The convict was sent back to Central Jail Srinagar to serve the remaining sentence, and copies of the sentencing order were directed to be provided free of cost to him and forwarded to jail authorities for compliance.
As per the case details, on August 8, 2018, the minor victim was lured to the accused's house and sexually assaulted. During the trial, which spanned over six years, the court noted that prosecution witnesses recorded how the convict committed an unnatural offence with a boy aged around five years. "Nazir Doie lured their son and took him to his house, and thereafter pulling his trousers and committed unnatural offence in the room with him, which resulted in oozing of blood from the anus of the child, and child was crying after which his wife has washed the said place with the warm water and salt," victim's father deposed before the court.