Srinagar POCSO Court Sentences Convict To 12 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For 'Unnatural Offence', Awards Rs 7 Lakh to Minor Victim

Srinagar: A fast-track court for POCSO cases in Srinagar has sentenced a man convicted of sexually assaulting a five-and-a-half-year-old boy to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment, holding that awarding the statutory minimum punishment would “serve the ends of justice” after balancing aggravating and mitigating circumstances of the case.

Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Cases, Srinagar, Umi Kulsoom, while pronouncing the Quantum of Punishment case arising from FIR No. 45/2018 registered at Police Station Harwan, asserted that "the criminal law in India has never been purely retributive."

"The victim was around five years of age at the time of the occurrence. During the trial, the victim stated that he did not remember the act. The description was in general terms, such as "wrong" and "batameezi", without graphic or detailed narration," the court said.

The convict, Nazir Ahmad Doyi, son of Gami Doyi, resident of Fakir Gujri, Harwan, Srinagar, was found guilty of committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault under Sections 5(m), 5(n), read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act, and Section 377 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

While sentencing the convict, the court said it had carefully considered submissions from both the prosecution and the defence, as well as the broader objectives of criminal justice. "The court, while awarding the sentence, has to look into various factors like the background of the case, antecedents of the convict, nature of the offence and the reformative, deterrent and punitive aspects of punishment," the judge observed.

The defence had urged the court to confine the punishment to the minimum prescribed under the pre-amendment POCSO Act, arguing that the offence dated back to August 2018 and that enhanced punishments introduced later could not be applied retrospectively. "...the convict is not a hardened criminal. He belongs to a poor socio-economic background and survives through daily labour. Most importantly, he is the sole breadwinner of his family. He has four minor children, one of whom is a newborn baby. His wife and children are entirely dependent on him," the Court noted.