Srinagar Legacy Waste Crisis: NGT Seeks Fresh Affidavit Following Achan Landfill Cleanup Deadline Extension
The NGT directs SMC to submit a fresh affidavit detailing legacy waste cleared, treatment methods, and waste processing gaps amid landfill cleanup extension to 2028.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 29, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Srinagar: Questioning another extension for clearing the massive legacy waste at Srinagar’s Achan landfill, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to file a fresh affidavit on the progress made since September 2025, how the treated waste is being used, and the gap between the city’s daily waste generation and processing.
In a four-page order, a bench headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad noted that SMC had earlier assured the tribunal that all legacy waste would be cleared by March 2027, but had now sought an extension of another year, pushing the deadline to March 2028.
The case arises from Original Application No. 543/2024, filed by environmental activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat, concerning the long-standing environmental issues linked to the Achan landfill in Srinagar.
The tribunal highlighted the inconsistency in the civic body's submissions. "The Srinagar Municipal Corporation had filed an affidavit in September, 2025, disclosing the timeline of March 2027, for clearing the entire legacy waste lying within the limits of the Municipal Corporation Srinagar,” it observed.
It noted that the fresh report dated 27.03.2026, submitted by the SMC without an accompanying affidavit, sets a new timeline of March 2028 to clear the entire legacy waste.
The bench was not satisfied with the revised compliance report and sought concrete data instead of broad assurances.
“The Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Srinagar, is directed to disclose the legacy solid waste which has been cleared from September 2025 till now, the manner of treatment of the solid waste, and utilization of the compost inerts, etc. derived after treatment, and also the quantity of daily generated solid waste and the daily treated solid waste and the gap in generation in treatment,” the tribunal ordered.
Appearing before the tribunal through videoconferencing, Joint Commissioner Syed Abul Qasim sought three weeks to file the commissioner's affidavit. Accepting the request, the bench said, “The prayer is allowed.” The matter has now been listed for further hearing on October 7, 2026.
According to the compliance report submitted by SMC, the Achan landfill currently contains nearly 11 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste, of which only about 40,000 metric tonnes have been processed through bio-mining so far. The report states that segregation into recyclables, refuse-derived fuel (RDF), inert material, and soil is continuing while additional machinery is being installed to increase processing capacity.
The report further says Srinagar generates around 520 to 550 tonnes of municipal solid waste every day, while existing facilities process only a part of it, leaving a daily treatment gap of about 320 to 350 tonnes. To bridge this gap, SMC has proposed an 800 TPD integrated solid waste management facility comprising an RDF plant, compressed biogas plant, expanded material recovery facility, and scientific landfill. The proposal has been vetted by NIT Srinagar and is awaiting administrative and Cabinet approval before tenders are issued.
The civic body also informed the tribunal that its effluent treatment plant is operational, leachate management has been integrated with bio-mining, bio-enzymatic treatment is underway, and environmental monitoring is being carried out regularly.
It stated that a 125 TPD construction and demolition waste processing facility is nearing completion, with more than 3,200 trees having been planted around the landfill. Additionally, anti-odour measures, including herbal solutions and water sprinkling, are being implemented.
Despite these claims, the tribunal has sought verifiable figures on actual waste cleared, treatment outcomes, and disposal of processed material before considering the revised timeline, indicating that it wants measurable progress rather than revised commitments.
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