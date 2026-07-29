ETV Bharat / state

Srinagar Legacy Waste Crisis: NGT Seeks Fresh Affidavit Following Achan Landfill Cleanup Deadline Extension

Srinagar: Questioning another extension for clearing the massive legacy waste at Srinagar’s Achan landfill, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to file a fresh affidavit on the progress made since September 2025, how the treated waste is being used, and the gap between the city’s daily waste generation and processing.

In a four-page order, a bench headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad noted that SMC had earlier assured the tribunal that all legacy waste would be cleared by March 2027, but had now sought an extension of another year, pushing the deadline to March 2028.

The case arises from Original Application No. 543/2024, filed by environmental activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat, concerning the long-standing environmental issues linked to the Achan landfill in Srinagar.

The tribunal highlighted the inconsistency in the civic body's submissions. "The Srinagar Municipal Corporation had filed an affidavit in September, 2025, disclosing the timeline of March 2027, for clearing the entire legacy waste lying within the limits of the Municipal Corporation Srinagar,” it observed.

It noted that the fresh report dated 27.03.2026, submitted by the SMC without an accompanying affidavit, sets a new timeline of March 2028 to clear the entire legacy waste.

The bench was not satisfied with the revised compliance report and sought concrete data instead of broad assurances.

“The Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Srinagar, is directed to disclose the legacy solid waste which has been cleared from September 2025 till now, the manner of treatment of the solid waste, and utilization of the compost inerts, etc. derived after treatment, and also the quantity of daily generated solid waste and the daily treated solid waste and the gap in generation in treatment,” the tribunal ordered.