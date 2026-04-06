ETV Bharat / state

Srinagar-Jammu National Highway Blocked After Massive Landslides In J&K's Ramban

According to traffic officials, heavy stones and mudslides occurred between Karol Pul and Chanderkot in Ramban district early this morning at around 3 am, resulting in complete closure of both sides of the highway. Traffic officials said that all vehicles coming from Jammu to Srinagar and from Srinagar to Jammu are stopped on the way and no movement is being allowed at present.

Jammu: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was suspended on Monday due to massive landslides leaving hundreds of motorists stranded.

The administration has directed the public not to believe in unverified news circulating on social media and to get the latest information issued by the concerned authorities before travelling. Teams from the relevant department are on site to restore the road, however, the restoration work is being affected due to continuous rockfall.

Traffic authorities have appealed to passengers to avoid unnecessary travel until the situation returns to normal.

In a post on X about the traffic update at 0900 hrs, the J&K Traffic Police said that the Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) is still blocked between Karol Bridge and Chander Kot adding clearance work is in progress.

"No vehicular movement shall be allowed from Jammu towards Ramban/Banihal/Srinagar and vice versa on Jammu Srinagar NHW (NH-44) until the road is fully restored. People are advised to plan accordingly. Please don't pay heed on the rumors, and check the status of roads at traffic Police Twitter Handle:- ©Traffic_hgrs, Facebook facebook.com/jammuandkashmirtrafficpplice and TCUs:-