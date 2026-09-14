ETV Bharat / state

Srinagar Falls To 26th In Clean Air Rankings; Experts Flag Policy Gaps

​Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has spent more than Rs 3,000 crore to revamp and build Srinagar, the summer capital of the Union territory, into a Smart City. But the infrastructure could not address the city’s pollution problems.

Under the Srinagar Smart City Mission, projects worth Rs 3,530 crore, including water, sanitation and hygiene, smart mobility, smart governance, smart energy and environment, were approved by the Central government.

​While the initiative improved urban facades and commercial hubs like Lal Chowk and Polo View, citizens and experts said that authorities could not establish effective mechanisms for improving overall air quality.

The decline is reflected in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan-2026 report released by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

The survey evaluates cities across nine key areas, including Control and Management of Road Dust, Control of Vehicular Emissions, Control of Industrial Pollution, Management of Construction and Demolition Waste, Management of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), Development of Green Spaces, Prevention and Control of Open Burning, Use of Technology in Public Grievance Redressal, Implementation and Monitoring and Capacity Building & Public Outreach.

Among cities with a population above 10 lakh, Srinagar dropped to 26th place. This marks a steep decline from 2023, when the city ranked fourth under the Environment ministry’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) air quality index.

​Officials in SMC said that under the smart city initiative, some steps have been taken, such as creating green spaces by planting trees, introducing electric buses and rickshaws, riverfront improvement, mechanical water sprinklers, and concrete roads, which have decreased dust in some parts of the city.

​The officer admitted that solid waste management, vehicular pollution and construction and demolition waste are yet to be managed by the corporation. “For solid waste management at Achan waste site, scientific measures are being taken,” he said.