Srinagar Falls To 26th In Clean Air Rankings; Experts Flag Policy Gaps
Despite a Rs 3,530 crore Smart City revamp, Srinagar's clean air ranking plummeted to 26th nationally due to deficient solid waste and vehicular pollution management
Published : September 14, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has spent more than Rs 3,000 crore to revamp and build Srinagar, the summer capital of the Union territory, into a Smart City. But the infrastructure could not address the city’s pollution problems.
Under the Srinagar Smart City Mission, projects worth Rs 3,530 crore, including water, sanitation and hygiene, smart mobility, smart governance, smart energy and environment, were approved by the Central government.
While the initiative improved urban facades and commercial hubs like Lal Chowk and Polo View, citizens and experts said that authorities could not establish effective mechanisms for improving overall air quality.
The decline is reflected in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan-2026 report released by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.
The survey evaluates cities across nine key areas, including Control and Management of Road Dust, Control of Vehicular Emissions, Control of Industrial Pollution, Management of Construction and Demolition Waste, Management of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), Development of Green Spaces, Prevention and Control of Open Burning, Use of Technology in Public Grievance Redressal, Implementation and Monitoring and Capacity Building & Public Outreach.
Among cities with a population above 10 lakh, Srinagar dropped to 26th place. This marks a steep decline from 2023, when the city ranked fourth under the Environment ministry’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) air quality index.
Officials in SMC said that under the smart city initiative, some steps have been taken, such as creating green spaces by planting trees, introducing electric buses and rickshaws, riverfront improvement, mechanical water sprinklers, and concrete roads, which have decreased dust in some parts of the city.
The officer admitted that solid waste management, vehicular pollution and construction and demolition waste are yet to be managed by the corporation. “For solid waste management at Achan waste site, scientific measures are being taken,” he said.
Mutaharra AW Deva, a climate policy strategist, said that the union territory had no institutional arrangement or mechanism for addressing environmental issues.
Deva highlighted environmental issues like rainfall deficit, dryness and soot emanating from vehicles and lack of citizen-centric awareness on the use of transport, development of smart city and implementation of the old vehicle condemning policy.
“Pollution at industrial estates on the outskirts of Srinagar in Zewan, Wuyan, Khrew, where more than 10 cement factories are located, has also caused respiratory and vegetation issues due to pollution,” she told ETV Bharat.
Deva, who served for 33 years in the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC), said that there was a governance deficit in addressing environmental issues. “SMC has no planners or local consultants for the environment. The environmental committee of legislators of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly has no technical person among its members,” she said.
Tanveer Khan, an environmentalist, said the ranking does not indicate that Srinagar has the most polluted air. “This report by the ministry is not an air quality index ranking, but it explains and reveals whether corrective measures and interventions have been taken by the administration to maintain clean air in Srinagar. If the administration, with the cooperation of the people, implements and follows pollution and waste management systems, the city can be at the top of the list for cleaner air,” he said.
Manzoor Wangnoo, a trader and senior citizen, said that slipping down in clear air ranking is a matter of serious concern. “It is time for collective, urgent action to reduce congestion, control pollution and protect the health of our people,” he said.
However, Mandeep Kour, Commissioner/Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, said Srinagar city is cleaner than other cities as waste collection is done by the corporation, but waste processing was lacking. “Within two to three years, Srinagar will be among the top cities in waste management as the Achan dumping site is being scientifically developed,” Kour said.
She also said that people of the city have to cooperate with the government in keeping the city clean, as “nothing will change by spending money or building infrastructure without a behavioural change in people”.
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