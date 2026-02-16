ETV Bharat / state

'Continued Custody Not Warranted After Chargesheet Filing': Srinagar Court Grants Bail To Accused In Nowhatta Drugs Recovery Case

Srinagar: A special court designated to hear cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Srinagar has granted interim bail to an accused, Sheikh Altaf Ahmad, in connection with the Nowhatta drugs recovery case.

The court observed that the alleged contraband quantity falls in the intermediate category and does not attract the stringent bail restrictions applicable to commercial quantity offences. The order was passed by Special Judge (NDPS Cases) Vinod Kumar in bail (application no. 427/2025) filed by Sheikh Altaf Ahmad, who is facing charges (in FIR no. 57/2025) registered at Nowhatta police station under Sections 8, 20, 22 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to November 16, 2025, when police during a naka checking at Malkha Chowk apprehended Hyder Javed Wani and recovered 3.040 kilograms of charas-like substance and 12 Tramadol Hydrochloride injections of 2 ml each from his possession. Police said that during questioning, Wani disclosed the involvement of Sheikh Altaf Ahmad, following which authorities claimed to have recovered an additional 722 grams of similar substance from a graveyard near the applicant’s locality. Another co-accused was subsequently arrested, and police reported the recovery of 1.114 kg of charas-like powder from near Makhdoom Sahib.

Police stated that the total recovery in the case amounted to 5.176 kg of charas-like substance along with 12 Tramadol injections. Forensic Science Laboratory reports dated December 2, December 4 and December 6, 2025, confirmed the seized substances as ganja and Tramadol Hydrochloride, according to court records.

According to the records, Sheikh Altaf Ahmad has remained in judicial custody since his arrest on November 18, 2025.