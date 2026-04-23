ETV Bharat / state

Srinagar Court Directs Action Against Social Media Accounts Promoting Reckless Driving

Srinagar: A Special Mobile Magistrate court in Srinagar on Thursday has directed authorities to identify and report social media accounts that are promoting rash driving and illegal vehicle modifications.

In a two-page order, Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Shabir Ahmad Malik said that the petition requires judicial intervention.

The petition was filed by Pir Baseer Ullah through advocate Surat Shakeel against officials including the Senior Superintendents of Police (Traffic) City Srinagar and Traffic Rural Kashmir, the Regional Transport Officer Kashmir, and the Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone.

During the hearing, the court reviewed multiple social media posts and videos showing individuals using tinted and illegally modified vehicles. The videos showed them using sirens, altered exhaust systems, and unauthorised lighting, which are all violations under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.