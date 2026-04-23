Srinagar Court Directs Action Against Social Media Accounts Promoting Reckless Driving
In a two-page order, Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Shabir Ahmad Malik said that the petition requires judicial intervention.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
Srinagar: A Special Mobile Magistrate court in Srinagar on Thursday has directed authorities to identify and report social media accounts that are promoting rash driving and illegal vehicle modifications.
In a two-page order, Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Shabir Ahmad Malik said that the petition requires judicial intervention.
The petition was filed by Pir Baseer Ullah through advocate Surat Shakeel against officials including the Senior Superintendents of Police (Traffic) City Srinagar and Traffic Rural Kashmir, the Regional Transport Officer Kashmir, and the Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone.
During the hearing, the court reviewed multiple social media posts and videos showing individuals using tinted and illegally modified vehicles. The videos showed them using sirens, altered exhaust systems, and unauthorised lighting, which are all violations under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
The court also noted instances of dangerous stunts and rash driving on public roads, which fall under punishable offences. It observed that sharing such videos online could lead to abetment of offences under the law.
The court further noted that the content went beyond violations on roads. It highlighted how such acts are being broadcast widely online.
“It can also be seen people indulging in reckless driving, performing dangerous stunts on public roads which is an offence under section 184 of the Act,” the court observed. It added that uploading such videos “amounts to abetment of offences under section 188 of the M.V Act 1988, an issue of which this Court can take cognizance.”
The matter has been listed for further proceedings on April 30, 2026.
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