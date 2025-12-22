Srinagar Court Acquits 3 Accused in 2020 CRPF Terror Attack Case, Cites Lack Evidence
Two other accused, identified as terrorists Saifullah, a Pakistani national, and Irshad Ahmad Dar of Trichal, Pulwama, were killed in an encounter at Barzullah, Srinagar.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 8:26 PM IST
Srinagar: After nearly five years of trial in one of Kashmir’s high-profile terror cases, a Srinagar court has acquitted three local men accused of facilitating the October 2020 attack on a CRPF team on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Citing the absence of evidence linking the accused to the strike that killed two CRPF personnel, the court held that the prosecution failed to prove its case.
In his 44-page judgment, Additional Sessions Judge, TADA/POTA and Special Judge designated under the NIA Act, Srinagar, Manjeet Rai noted: "...eye witnesses only speak of an attack by 'unknown terrorists' and do not implicate the accused by name, so there is no direct evidence against...accused." The case stemmed out of FIR No. 138/2020 of Police Station Nowgam.
According to the judgment, the accused Faisal Ahmad Ganaie, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Ganaie of Ganaie Mohalla, Shankerpora Nowgam; Waseem Ahmad Ganaie, son of Abdul Rashid Ganaie of Ganaie Mohalla, Chattergam; and Shakir Ahmad Dar, son of Ali Mohammad Dar of Marvel, Kakapora in Pulwama district were facing the trial for last five years. Two other accused, identified as terrorists Saifullah, a Pakistani national, and Irshad Ahmad Dar of Trichal, Pulwama, stood abated as they were killed in an encounter at Barzullah, Srinagar.
Recording the background of the case, the court noted, "Brief facts of the case are that on October 5, 2020, at about 1.15 pm, Police Station Nowgam received an information through reliable sources disclosing that unknown terrorists fired on CRPF ‘E’ Coy of 110 Bn deployed for ROP duty on National Highway near Taingan due to which some CRPF personnel… received serious injuries."
The injured personnel were shifted to the 92 Base Hospital, Badami Bagh, where constable Davender Tripati and constable Shalinder Pratap succumbed to their injuries. The court recorded that they "attained martyrdom," following which Section 302 of the IPC was added to the case.
According to the judgment, the prosecution had argued that the attack was the outcome of a larger plot including local overground workers who reportedly gave the terrorists transportation, accommodation, and logistics.
The court recorded that during questioning, Faisal Ahmad Ganaie allegedly disclosed his role in arranging accommodation, conducting reconnaissance and transporting militants to and from multiple attack sites. According to the judgment, he stated that terrorists "asked Faisal and Waseem to conduct recce of Gulshan Nagar Lane where SSB and Armed Police is deployed for law and order duty."
The court also noted the recovery of vehicles, motorcycles and empty cartridges during investigation, along with disclosure statements and pointing-out memos prepared in the presence of an executive magistrate.
Charges were framed against Faisal Ahmad Ganaie under Sections 16, 18, 19 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA); against Waseem Ahmad Ganaie under Sections 16, 18 and 39 of the UAPA; and against Shakir Ahmad Dar under Sections 16, 18 and 39 of the UAPA. The proceedings against the two slain terrorists stood abated.
The court recorded that all three accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. During the trial, the prosecution examined several police and official witnesses, including investigating officers, CRPF personnel and an executive magistrate. In the course of the judgment, the court analysed the evidentiary value of disclosure statements, pointing-out memos and witness testimonies, noting procedural aspects such as the absence or presence of independent witnesses and the manner in which documents were prepared. "The defence emphasises that all eye witnesses (PW 1 to PW 5) only speak of an attack by “unknown terrorists” and do not implicate the accused by name, so there is no direct evidence against Faisal or the other accused."
The court further said: "...there is no proof of presence at the spot, no scientific/technical evidence, no CCTV, and no credible link between the seized weapons from the later encounter and the empty cartridges from the present incident (ballistic report allegedly withheld). It is further argued that the alleged role of Faisal and others as OGWs/harbourers is stated only in police procured disclosures, not backed by independent oral or documentary evidence proving harbouring, transportation, or conspiracy as per the strict standard under the UAPA and Evidence Act."
While ordering the release of all three accused, the court said: "Prosecution fails to prove charges beyond reasonable doubt; benefit to accused. The accused Faisal is acquitted u/s 16, 18, 19, 39 UAPA and accused Waseem and Shakir are acquitted of u/s 16, 18, 39 UAPA.."
"The accused persons be released forthwith, if not required in any other case. The seized property be retained till expiry of appeal period and thereafter disposed of as per law," the court added.