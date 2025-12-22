ETV Bharat / state

Srinagar Court Acquits 3 Accused in 2020 CRPF Terror Attack Case, Cites Lack Evidence

Srinagar: After nearly five years of trial in one of Kashmir’s high-profile terror cases, a Srinagar court has acquitted three local men accused of facilitating the October 2020 attack on a CRPF team on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Citing the absence of evidence linking the accused to the strike that killed two CRPF personnel, the court held that the prosecution failed to prove its case.

In his 44-page judgment, Additional Sessions Judge, TADA/POTA and Special Judge designated under the NIA Act, Srinagar, Manjeet Rai noted: "...eye witnesses only speak of an attack by 'unknown terrorists' and do not implicate the accused by name, so there is no direct evidence against...accused." The case stemmed out of FIR No. 138/2020 of Police Station Nowgam.

According to the judgment, the accused Faisal Ahmad Ganaie, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Ganaie of Ganaie Mohalla, Shankerpora Nowgam; Waseem Ahmad Ganaie, son of Abdul Rashid Ganaie of Ganaie Mohalla, Chattergam; and Shakir Ahmad Dar, son of Ali Mohammad Dar of Marvel, Kakapora in Pulwama district were facing the trial for last five years. Two other accused, identified as terrorists Saifullah, a Pakistani national, and Irshad Ahmad Dar of Trichal, Pulwama, stood abated as they were killed in an encounter at Barzullah, Srinagar.

Recording the background of the case, the court noted, "Brief facts of the case are that on October 5, 2020, at about 1.15 pm, Police Station Nowgam received an information through reliable sources disclosing that unknown terrorists fired on CRPF ‘E’ Coy of 110 Bn deployed for ROP duty on National Highway near Taingan due to which some CRPF personnel… received serious injuries."

The injured personnel were shifted to the 92 Base Hospital, Badami Bagh, where constable Davender Tripati and constable Shalinder Pratap succumbed to their injuries. The court recorded that they "attained martyrdom," following which Section 302 of the IPC was added to the case.

According to the judgment, the prosecution had argued that the attack was the outcome of a larger plot including local overground workers who reportedly gave the terrorists transportation, accommodation, and logistics.