ETV Bharat / state

Srinagar Airport Withdraws Weekly Runway Closure Plan, Flights To Operate Daily

In an operational update shared on X, the airport said flight services will continue every day with operational and watch hours from 8 am to 5 pm. It added that night-time runway maintenance will continue until October 2026, allowing essential infrastructure work to progress without disrupting daytime flight operations.

The Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport announced that the previously proposed Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), which envisaged a full runway closure on two days every week, has been withdrawn. As a result, there will be no complete shutdown of airport operations.

Srinagar: In a major relief for air travellers and the tourism sector, Srinagar Airport on Saturday withdrew its earlier proposal to suspend flight operations on Mondays and Tuesdays for runway maintenance, confirming that flights will operate on all days for the rest of the year.

"Passengers are advised that there will be no full airfield closure at Srinagar Airport this year. Airport operations will continue on all days with operational/watch hours from 0800 hrs to 1700 hrs. Night closures for runway maintenance will continue until October 2026," the airport said.

The airport also said airlines would continue to adjust their schedules in line with the notified operational timings. Travellers have been advised to verify their flight status with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport and to rely only on official sources for updates.

The decision comes as a major relief for passengers, particularly during the peak tourist season when Kashmir witnesses a sharp rise in domestic and international visitors. The proposed runway closure announcement had raised concerns among airlines, tour operators and travellers, as there was apprehension of limited connectivity to the Union Territory.

Srinagar Airport, one of the busiest airports in northern India, serves as the primary air gateway to Kashmir. The airport has been carrying out runway strengthening and maintenance work in phases to improve operational safety and infrastructure.

On June 2, the Airport had issued a proposed NOTAM announcing that the runway would remain closed every Monday and Tuesday from July 1 to September 30, 2026, to facilitate maintenance by the Indian Air Force. The proposal also envisaged a complete suspension of flight operations from October 1 to October 16 for extensive runway works.