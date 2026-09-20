Srigundicha Temple In Odisha's Puri To Reopen For Devotees From October
All necessary preparatory arrangements for reopening of the shrine will be completed by September 30, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Puri: The Srigundicha Temple in Odisha's Puri is set to reopen for devotees from October.
All necessary preparatory arrangements for reopening of the shrine will be completed by September 30, said Arabinda Padhee, the chief administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration. "Devotees will be charged Rs 10 as entry fee. However, the fee will not be applicable for senior citizens over the age of 80, the differently-abled and children," he said.
Padhee said for now, devotees will be allowed to view the 'Adapa Mandapa'. Permission to visit other areas of the temple complex will be granted at a later stage. Adequate arrangements for drinking water, ticket counters, and shoe stands will be made for the convenience of devotees.
The shoe and mobile phone storage facilities will be completely free of charge for devotees. Padhee said the Srigundicha Temple premises will be brought under comprehensive CCTV surveillance to ensure security.
On Srimandir, he said a price list for 'Mahaprasad' will soon be put up at the shrine's 'Ananda Bazaar' and discussions regarding the same will be held with the Suar-Mahasuar Nijog soon. Padhee said individuals wishing to settle land held in the name of Lord Jagannath must apply online.
"Applications can be submitted once a dedicated portal is launched by OCAC. Special concessions regarding land settlement will be available for servitors and servitor associations," he said, adding those who have already applied offline will have to apply online again.
A meeting of the Srimandir Managing Committee is scheduled to be held on September 26. The chief administrator stated that a final decision will be taken at the meeting following discussions on implementing the queue-based darshan system within the temple and providing air-conditioned sheds for devotees outside the temple premises.
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