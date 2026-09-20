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Srigundicha Temple In Odisha's Puri To Reopen For Devotees From October

Puri: The Srigundicha Temple in Odisha's Puri is set to reopen for devotees from October.

All necessary preparatory arrangements for reopening of the shrine will be completed by September 30, said Arabinda Padhee, the chief administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration. "Devotees will be charged Rs 10 as entry fee. However, the fee will not be applicable for senior citizens over the age of 80, the differently-abled and children," he said.

Padhee said for now, devotees will be allowed to view the 'Adapa Mandapa'. Permission to visit other areas of the temple complex will be granted at a later stage. Adequate arrangements for drinking water, ticket counters, and shoe stands will be made for the convenience of devotees.