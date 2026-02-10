ETV Bharat / state

Sridhar Vembu Divorce Case: Madras High Court Directs Zoho Co-Founder To Respond

Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu to respond to a petition filed by his estranged wife, Pramila Srinivasan. She is seeking assistance in her ongoing divorce case in the United States.

Vembu’s wife has approached the Madras High Court regarding her divorce case which is pending before a California court. In her petition, she has stated that the California court, in its proceedings on October 2, 2025, had requested documents and testimonies from ten individuals, including Sridhar Vembu and company officer Radha Vembu. The two currently reside in Tirunelveli district of Tamil nadu.

The petition further requested that a retired High Court judge or lawyer be appointed as a court commissioner to record the statements of Sridhar Vembu, his relatives living in Velachery, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu, and the official representatives of Zoho. The petition states that the statements to be forwarded to the US court.