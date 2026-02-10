Sridhar Vembu Divorce Case: Madras High Court Directs Zoho Co-Founder To Respond
Vembu’s wife has approached the Madras High Court regarding her divorce case which is pending before a California court.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu to respond to a petition filed by his estranged wife, Pramila Srinivasan. She is seeking assistance in her ongoing divorce case in the United States.
Vembu’s wife has approached the Madras High Court regarding her divorce case which is pending before a California court. In her petition, she has stated that the California court, in its proceedings on October 2, 2025, had requested documents and testimonies from ten individuals, including Sridhar Vembu and company officer Radha Vembu. The two currently reside in Tirunelveli district of Tamil nadu.
The petition further requested that a retired High Court judge or lawyer be appointed as a court commissioner to record the statements of Sridhar Vembu, his relatives living in Velachery, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu, and the official representatives of Zoho. The petition states that the statements to be forwarded to the US court.
Pramila’s petition noted that, although the divorce case is being heard in California, since Sridhar Vembu and the company officials are in India, relevant documents and statements should be collected locally as per the court’s order. She also requested that the US lawyer be allowed to examine and cross-examine the witnesses via video conferencing, with statements recorded in writing in the presence of the commissioner.
The case was heard today before Justice P. Dhanapal, who directed Sridhar Vembu and the company officials to respond to the petition. The court has now adjourned the hearing to February 23 for further proceedings.
