ETV Bharat / state

Sridhar Vembu Divorce Case Becoming 'Increasingly Complex': Madras High Court

Since the divorce case is pending in a court in California court, the Madras High Court has specifically requested the documents and testimonies of 10 individuals including Sridhar (who resides in Tamil Nadu), his sister and company official Radha Vembu, and others on an individual basis."

Pramila had filed a petition in the Madras High Court in which she stated that she married Sridhar in 1993. "Following his return to India in 2019, I filed a divorce petition in a California court in 2021. I took this decision because Sridhar Vembu abandoned me and our differently-abled son before leaving to India," she stated in the petition.

"Therefore," Pramila Srinivasan noted in her petition, "to facilitate the recording of testimonies specifically those of Sridhar Vembu (who resides in Tirunelveli), his relatives living in Velachery, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu, and key representatives of his company, Zoho and to ensure these are forwarded to the California court, a retired High Court judge or an Advocate Commissioner (an attorney appointed by the court in civil cases) should be appointed."

When the case previously came up for hearing, Justice AD Maria Cladi, had issued orders directing Sridhar and the other parties involved to file their responses. The case came up for hearing again on the day. During the hearing, it was reported that the petitions had been filed by three parties including Sridhar's sister and the company seeking the dismissal of Pramila's petition, specifically opposing the collection of documents and the appointment of a Commissioner.

Justice Cladi observed, "What is the rationale behind filing a suit to prevent the appointment of an Advocate Commissioner? This case is becoming increasingly complicated with every hearing. Despite the existence of avenues to resolve the matter legally, no one is offering their cooperation. Since Sridhar Vembu has already filed his counter-affidavit, a counter-affidavit must now be filed on behalf of his sister and the companies. This case cannot be allowed to remain pending indefinitely." Thereafter, the judge adjourned the hearing of the case to April 21.