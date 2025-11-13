ETV Bharat / state

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Calls On Mirwaiz Umar Farooq In Srinagar During Kashmir Visit

In a statement issued with regard to the meeting, office of the Mirwaiz Kashmir said that during the “cordial meeting”, both leaders discussed the “importance of peace, compassion, and inter-faith harmony in today’s world”.

Srinagar: Spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living(AOL) foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who is on a visit to Kashmir, Thursday called on separatist leader and chairman of his faction of the Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Dr Umar Farooq at his residence in Srinagar.

“Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, visiting Kashmir after seven years, expressed happiness at being back in the Valley and lauded its spiritual and cultural heritage as a symbol of coexistence,” the statement said. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq welcomed him and reiterated that the institution of the Mirwaiz remains committed to peace and dialogue as the most humane and effective means of addressing issues and resolving differences, added the statement.

According to the office of the Mirwaiz, both Farooq and Shankar “agreed that injustice and disempowerment lead to radicalisation that threatens peace”. Mirwaiz also appreciated Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s recent anti-drug outreach in the Valley, it said.

Referring to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s upcoming visit to the Central Jail Srinagar, Mirwaiz stressed that a “compassionate and humane approach must guide efforts for the release of political prisoners and youth and urged the leader to play his role in this”.

“Both leaders agreed that sustained dialogue and mutual understanding are essential to promote peace and human dignity”.