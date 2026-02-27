Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre Offers Free Heart Surgeries For Children In Telangana
The Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre in Siddipet district has provided free congenital heart surgeries and interventions to 336 children from India and abroad.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Siddipet: The Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre for Child Heart Care and Research at Kondapaka in Telangana’s Siddipet district is providing free treatment, including open-heart surgeries and advanced cardiac interventions, for children born with congenital heart diseases.
According to Dr C. Srinivas, Chairman of the organisation, the hospital is dedicated to treating children born with congenital heart diseases. "So far, 233 children from India and 14 other countries have successfully undergone open-heart surgeries, while 103 children have received advanced cardiac interventions, saving a total of 336 young lives," Dr Srinivas said.
The Sanjeevani Heart Hospital at Kondapaka was inaugurated on November 23, 2024. The 100-bed hospital is equipped with advanced medical technology, experienced doctors, and a fully digital laboratory. Medical services are available round the clock.
The hospital also has a state-of-the-art catheterisation laboratory (Cath Lab). Unlike conventional surgeries that require large incisions, this advanced facility allows treatment through minimal cuts. A thin tube called a catheter is passed through blood vessels in the arm or leg to reach the heart, enabling diagnosis and treatment with less pain and faster recovery.
Every year in India, nearly 3.5 lakh children are born with heart-related defects, and about one lakh children die due to a lack of timely and affordable treatment. The Sanjeevani Centre has emerged as a blessing for such families.
The centre treats only congenital heart defects, conditions that develop in the womb, and provides surgeries and interventions for nearly 100 types of heart abnormalities, including holes in the heart, valve defects and abnormal blood flow conditions.
All services, including diagnosis, surgery, medicines, food, and accommodation, are provided free of cost. Both the child and parents are given food and lodging throughout the treatment period. The hospital is run by the Sathya Sai Health and Educational Trust, which also operates similar facilities in Naya Raipur, Palwal and Navi Mumbai.
Volunteers conduct medical camps in remote and tribal areas to identify children with severe heart defects and bring them to the centre for treatment. Parents looking for treatment can schedule appointments by calling the hospital’s official contact numbers. They can book appointments by calling 80101 19000 or by sending a message on WhatsApp at 70751 37733.
