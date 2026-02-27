ETV Bharat / state

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre Offers Free Heart Surgeries For Children In Telangana

Siddipet: The Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre for Child Heart Care and Research at Kondapaka in Telangana’s Siddipet district is providing free treatment, including open-heart surgeries and advanced cardiac interventions, for children born with congenital heart diseases.

According to Dr C. Srinivas, Chairman of the organisation, the hospital is dedicated to treating children born with congenital heart diseases. "So far, 233 children from India and 14 other countries have successfully undergone open-heart surgeries, while 103 children have received advanced cardiac interventions, saving a total of 336 young lives," Dr Srinivas said.

The Sanjeevani Heart Hospital at Kondapaka was inaugurated on November 23, 2024. The 100-bed hospital is equipped with advanced medical technology, experienced doctors, and a fully digital laboratory. Medical services are available round the clock.

The hospital also has a state-of-the-art catheterisation laboratory (Cath Lab). Unlike conventional surgeries that require large incisions, this advanced facility allows treatment through minimal cuts. A thin tube called a catheter is passed through blood vessels in the arm or leg to reach the heart, enabling diagnosis and treatment with less pain and faster recovery.

Every year in India, nearly 3.5 lakh children are born with heart-related defects, and about one lakh children die due to a lack of timely and affordable treatment. The Sanjeevani Centre has emerged as a blessing for such families.