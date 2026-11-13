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Sri Lankan Woman, Husband Held In Uttar Pradesh For Procuring Indian Passport Using Forged Documents

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Pilibhit: A Sri Lankan woman who allegedly obtained an Indian passport using forged identity documents after changing her name was arrested along with her husband and another person in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, police said on Thursday.

The woman, identified as Suraini Sri Vantika alias Zainab Begum, allegedly obtained fake residence and domicile certificates after changing her name. These documents were subsequently used to procure an Aadhaar card and apply for an Indian passport, police said.

The other arrested persons have been identified as her husband Mohammad Imran and Najeeb Khan. Puranpur Kotwali SHO Pawan Pandey said the case came to light during the verification of Zainab's passport application following a complaint from the Bareilly passport office. An FIR was registered on Thursday under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and the Passport Act.