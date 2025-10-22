ETV Bharat / state

Sri Lankan Woman Found Dead In Hotel In Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti

Shravasti: A 71-year-old Sri Lankan woman was found dead inside a hotel in Uttar Pradesh’s Shravasti, officials said on Wednesday. The deceased woman has been identified as Kodgoda, the wife of Sunil Shanti De Silva, the officials said.

According to officials, a group of 46 tourists from Sri Lanka had come to visit the Buddhist site in Shravasti in the state. On Tuesday, when Kodgoda did not come out of her room, the tourists, with the help of hotel staff, opened the door and found the woman’s body. Following this, the hotel staff called the manager, who informed the police about the incident.

Station House Officer (SHO) Lal Saheb Singh said that on receiving the information, the police officials reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem. An investigation into the matter is underway, he said.