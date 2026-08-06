ETV Bharat / state

Sri Lankan Navy Detains 11 Fishermen From Rameswaram After Boat Drifts Into Lankan Waters

Rameswaram: Eleven fishermen from Rameswaram were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy after their fishing boat reportedly developed a mechanical fault and drifted into Sri Lankan waters, triggering fresh concern among Tamil Nadu's fishing community.

The fishermen had ventured into the sea along with more than 500 boats after obtaining fishing permits from the Rameswaram fishing harbour. During the fishing expedition, one of the boats reportedly suffered a mechanical failure and drifted towards the Neduntheevu (Delft Island) sea area due to strong currents.

According to reports, the fishermen were stranded and unable to steer the vessel back to Indian waters when a Sri Lankan Navy patrol intercepted the boat. The Navy seized the vessel, alleging that it had crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line, and detained all 11 fishermen before taking them to Sri Lanka for further proceedings.