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Sri Lankan Navy Detains 11 Fishermen From Rameswaram After Boat Drifts Into Lankan Waters

During the fishing expedition, one of the boats reportedly suffered a mechanical failure and drifted towards the Neduntheevu sea area due to strong currents

DISABLED BOAT DRIFTS INTO SL WATERS 500 BOATS VENTURED FROM RAMESHWARAM ONE SUFFERED MECHANICAL FAILURE NAVY PATROL INTERCEPTS SEIZE VESSEL
Rameswaram fishing harbour (File Photo/ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 6, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Rameswaram: Eleven fishermen from Rameswaram were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy after their fishing boat reportedly developed a mechanical fault and drifted into Sri Lankan waters, triggering fresh concern among Tamil Nadu's fishing community.

The fishermen had ventured into the sea along with more than 500 boats after obtaining fishing permits from the Rameswaram fishing harbour. During the fishing expedition, one of the boats reportedly suffered a mechanical failure and drifted towards the Neduntheevu (Delft Island) sea area due to strong currents.

According to reports, the fishermen were stranded and unable to steer the vessel back to Indian waters when a Sri Lankan Navy patrol intercepted the boat. The Navy seized the vessel, alleging that it had crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line, and detained all 11 fishermen before taking them to Sri Lanka for further proceedings.

During preliminary questioning, the fishermen reportedly told Sri Lankan authorities that they had not intentionally crossed the maritime boundary and had drifted into Sri Lankan waters after their boat became disabled.

The incident has sparked anxiety among fishermen in Rameswaram, who say arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy continue to occur frequently despite repeated appeals for a lasting solution. They urged both the Central and Tamil Nadu governments to intervene and ensure the early release of the detained fishermen.

The Sri Lankan Navy said the fishermen would be produced before a local court after interrogation, following which further legal action would be decided.

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TAGGED:

DISABLED BOAT DRIFTS INTO SL WATERS
500 BOATS VENTURED FROM RAMESHWARAM
ONE SUFFERED MECHANICAL FAILURE
NAVY PATROL INTERCEPTS SEIZE VESSEL
LANKAN NAVY DETAINS 11 TN FISHERS

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