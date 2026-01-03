ETV Bharat / state

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Nine Tamil Nadu Fishermen, Seizes Boats Near Kodiyakarai

Mayiladuthurai: The Sri Lankan Navy arrested nine fishermen, who are originally from Mayiladuthurai district in Tamil Nadu, for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary, triggering anxiety among fishing communities along the state's coast.

The fishermen were travelling in two fibreglass boats after setting out to sea from Kodiyakarai on Friday afternoon. Ponnukutty, a resident of Perumalpettai fishing village in Tharangambadi taluk, went fishing in a fibreglass boat bearing registration number IND-TN-16-MO-519, along with Kumar, Reagan and Anburaj from Pudupettai village, and Kowsigan from Palayar.

In another fibreglass boat bearing registration number IND-TN-16-MO-2070, owned by Mubinthaas of Vanagiri village, Thangarasu, Madhan, Ramalingam from Vanagiri, and Selvaraj from Akkaraipettai, left Kodiyakarai at around 1 pm.

All nine fishermen were fishing around 9 pm near Analai Island, about 30 nautical miles southeast of Kodiyakarai, when a Sri Lankan Navy patrol intercepted them. The Navy alleged that the fishermen had crossed into Sri Lankan waters and seized both boats.

The arrested fishermen were taken to Karainagar port in Sri Lanka, where fisheries officials interrogated them. They were later produced before a court and remanded to custody.

Though the fishermen hail from the Mayiladuthurai district, it is learnt that they have been residing and working in the fishing sector in Vedaranyam and Kodiyakarai in the neighbouring Nagapattinam district.

Separate Incident