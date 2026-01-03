Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Nine Tamil Nadu Fishermen, Seizes Boats Near Kodiyakarai
Nine fishermen from Mayiladuthurai near Kodiyakarai arrested for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary. SL also seizes two boats, triggers anxiety in families.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Mayiladuthurai: The Sri Lankan Navy arrested nine fishermen, who are originally from Mayiladuthurai district in Tamil Nadu, for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary, triggering anxiety among fishing communities along the state's coast.
The fishermen were travelling in two fibreglass boats after setting out to sea from Kodiyakarai on Friday afternoon. Ponnukutty, a resident of Perumalpettai fishing village in Tharangambadi taluk, went fishing in a fibreglass boat bearing registration number IND-TN-16-MO-519, along with Kumar, Reagan and Anburaj from Pudupettai village, and Kowsigan from Palayar.
In another fibreglass boat bearing registration number IND-TN-16-MO-2070, owned by Mubinthaas of Vanagiri village, Thangarasu, Madhan, Ramalingam from Vanagiri, and Selvaraj from Akkaraipettai, left Kodiyakarai at around 1 pm.
All nine fishermen were fishing around 9 pm near Analai Island, about 30 nautical miles southeast of Kodiyakarai, when a Sri Lankan Navy patrol intercepted them. The Navy alleged that the fishermen had crossed into Sri Lankan waters and seized both boats.
The arrested fishermen were taken to Karainagar port in Sri Lanka, where fisheries officials interrogated them. They were later produced before a court and remanded to custody.
Though the fishermen hail from the Mayiladuthurai district, it is learnt that they have been residing and working in the fishing sector in Vedaranyam and Kodiyakarai in the neighbouring Nagapattinam district.
Separate Incident
In a separate statement, the Sri Lankan Navy said it arrested 11 Indian fishermen late Thursday night north of Kankesanthurai in the island nation’s northern province for allegedly fishing illegally in Sri Lankan waters. The Navy also seized their trawler.
Navy spokesperson Commander Buddhika Sampath said the fishermen ignored repeated warnings to leave the area and were being taken to the Myladi fisheries inspectorate for further legal action. The issue of fishermen arrests remains a sensitive and recurring point of contention between India and Sri Lanka, particularly in the Palk Strait.
Rameswaram Arrests Trigger Fresh Anxiety
Meanwhile, fishing communities in Rameswaram were gripped by fresh concern after the Sri Lankan Navy arrested three more Indian fishermen earlier this week and seized their mechanised trawler.
Fisheries Department officials identified the arrested fishermen as Rooban, Nagarajan and Prabhu, who had set out from the Rameswaram fishing harbour after receiving official clearance. They were intercepted near the waters off Neduntheevu (Delft Island) and taken to the Karainagar Naval Base.
Officials issued 415 fishing tokens on the day the Rameswaram fishermen departed, with most boats expected to return by Tuesday evening. However, news of the arrests that week sparked panic among families awaiting their loved ones.
Also Read: