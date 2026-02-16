ETV Bharat / state

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 25 Karaikal Fishermen; Boats Seized, Leaders Demand Action

Nagapattinam: The Sri Lanka Navy has arrested 25 fishermen from Karaikal, alleging that they crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line while fishing at sea.

According to sources, the fishermen had ventured into the sea from the Karaikal Fishing Port on February 14 in two motorboats. One group included fishermen from Mayiladuthurai, Akkaraipettai and Samanthanpettai, while the other comprised fishermen from Karaikal and nearby coastal villages.

The arrests took place around midnight while the fishermen were reportedly fishing southeast of Kodiyakarai. The Sri Lankan Navy intercepted the boats, detained all 25 fishermen on charges of crossing the maritime boundary, seized the two motorboats, and took them to Kankesanthurai port in Sri Lanka.

The detained fishermen have appealed to both the central and state governments to take immediate steps to secure their release and retrieve the confiscated boats.