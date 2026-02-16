Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 25 Karaikal Fishermen; Boats Seized, Leaders Demand Action
The arrests took place around midnight while the fishermen were reportedly fishing southeast of Kodiyakarai.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Nagapattinam: The Sri Lanka Navy has arrested 25 fishermen from Karaikal, alleging that they crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line while fishing at sea.
According to sources, the fishermen had ventured into the sea from the Karaikal Fishing Port on February 14 in two motorboats. One group included fishermen from Mayiladuthurai, Akkaraipettai and Samanthanpettai, while the other comprised fishermen from Karaikal and nearby coastal villages.
The arrests took place around midnight while the fishermen were reportedly fishing southeast of Kodiyakarai. The Sri Lankan Navy intercepted the boats, detained all 25 fishermen on charges of crossing the maritime boundary, seized the two motorboats, and took them to Kankesanthurai port in Sri Lanka.
The detained fishermen have appealed to both the central and state governments to take immediate steps to secure their release and retrieve the confiscated boats.
Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay condemned the arrests. In a post on his social media page, he called the action as “shocking and painful,” stating that the fishermen belonged to Kasakkudimedu and Klinjalmedu villages in Karaikal district of Puducherry.
Vijay urged the Central government to intervene immediately to secure the release of the 25 arrested fishermen and ensure the return of their boats. He also noted that nine Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were released by a Sri Lankan court on the 3rd of this month, have yet to return home.
Additionally, he pointed out that three Tamil Nadu fishermen remain imprisoned for failing to pay fines imposed by a Sri Lankan court. Criticising the Tamil Nadu government, Vijay questioned whether merely writing letters was sufficient to prevent recurring incidents affecting fishermen and called for concrete measures to safeguard their livelihoods.
Read More: