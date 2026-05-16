ETV Bharat / state

Sri Lankan MP Urges TN CM Vijay To Support Tamil Eelam Cause

Chennai: Sri Lankan MP Ramanathan Arjunan has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay to reflect deeply on the struggles of Sri Lankan Tamils and issues concerning Tamil Eelam (homeland), and to take meaningful steps to support and comfort the affected people.

Arjunan, who is currently visiting Tamil Nadu, spoke to reporters at the Secretariat in Chennai on Saturday. He said this was only the second time he had visited Tamil Nadu and recalled that during the same month in past years, over 3,00,000 Tamils in Sri Lanka were allegedly subjected to genocide for speaking Tamil.

He said, "As a Member of Parliament representing Tamil people, I feel it is my responsibility, especially during this month, to convey the pain and suffering of Tamils to our people across the world. That is why I came to Tamil Nadu."

Arjunan said he never expected to meet the Chief Minister, Vijay, and his ministers in person. He also recalled being present in the Sri Lankan Parliament on the day Vijay took oath as Chief Minister.

Referring to slain Tamil militants Kuttimani and Thangathurai, Arjunan said they had made an emotional appeal before being killed in prison.

"If our eyes are gouged out, give them to another Tamil so that through those eyes we can witness the birth of a free Tamil nation," he quoted them as saying.

He added that the people of Tamil Nadu had voted for a historic political change and claimed he had predicted the election outcome months earlier while still in Sri Lanka.