ETV Bharat / state

Sri Lankan MP Says Katchatheevu Cannot Be Returned To India Through Bilateral Talks

Chennai: Sri Lankan Member of Parliament and leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC), Rauff Hakeem, said that Katchatheevu cannot be returned to India through bilateral negotiations. He said that such move would require intervention by the United Nations. Hakeem commented after meeting Tamil Nadu Minister for Minorities Welfare A.M. Shahjahan at the Secretariat in Chennai on Friday.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Hakeem said the discussions primarily focused on the long-standing fishermen's dispute between India and Sri Lanka. "I met Minister A.M. Shahjahan today. A delegation of Tamil MPs from Sri Lanka is also planning to meet the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. During our discussions, we explored various suggestions to resolve the fishermen's issue and discussed ways to promote cooperation between fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka," he said.

Hakeem agreed that the fishermen's dispute is a serious concern and said there is a need for sustained dialogue between the governments of both countries, as well as between the fishing communities.

"The issue can only be resolved through intensive discussions between the governments of India and Sri Lanka and through cooperation between fishermen on both sides," he said.

He also alleged that the use of banned fishing nets by some Tamil Nadu fishermen is a reason for dispute and also urged authorities to introduce alternative measures to discourage their use.