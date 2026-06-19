ETV Bharat / state

Sri Lankan MP Rauff Hakeem Calls For Amicable Resolution To Dispute Over Fishing Rights

Trichy: Sri Lankan MP Rauff Hakeem said that the island nation wants an amicable resolution to the long-standing fishermen's dispute with India and believes the issue should be addressed through dialogue and a humanitarian approach.

Speaking to reporters at Trichy International Airport in Tamil Nadu, Hakeem also discussed political developments in the state, the fishermen's issue, Sri Lanka's economic challenges and the need to attract investment from southern India.

Hakeem is the leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress and a Member of Parliament from Kandy.

Referring to the political change in Tamil Nadu, Hakeem said, "A new government has assumed office in Tamil Nadu. A political formation that was not previously in power has secured a major and somewhat unexpected victory and formed the government."

"Such changes from time to time are healthy in a democracy. We believe the new administration will take Tamil Nadu further on the path of development, building upon the work and achievements of previous governments," he said.

'Livelihoods Must Also Be Considered'

Speaking about the fishermen's dispute between the two countries, Hakeem said the issue should not be viewed solely through the lens of legal violations.

He said, "The fishermen's issue is one that must be approached in a humanitarian manner by both sides. Beyond questions of legal violations, the livelihoods of the people involved must also be taken into consideration."

"We hope that a peaceful and amicable solution can be reached through some degree of compromise from both sides," he added.

Hakeem said the Tamil Nadu government, the Government of India, the Sri Lankan government and fishing communities in the Jaffna region should continue discussions and work together towards a lasting solution.

"In this regard, our Fisheries Minister has already visited Tamil Nadu and held discussions with political leaders here as well as representatives of the Central Government," he said.

Stating that the issue requires diplomatic engagement, Hakeem said, "This is a matter that must be resolved at the diplomatic level. Since related cases are currently pending before the courts, it would not be appropriate for me to comment on them at this stage."

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