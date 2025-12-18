ETV Bharat / state

Sri Lankan MP And VCK Leader Call On CM Stalin

He also stated that ancient Hindu temples have been demolished and converted into Buddhist monasteries. The population of Eelam Tamils ​​has also decreased. "The current unitary system of government in Sri Lanka must be abolished, and a federal system must be established. Otherwise, it will be impossible to protect the Tamils ​​in the North-Eastern region," he stated.

Gajendrakumar also claimed that the Anura Kumara Dissanayake government is spreading lies that it has the full support of the Eelam Tamil people, saying, "It is imposing a very flawed constitution. In this situation, we have come to Tamil Nadu to meet the Chief Minister and requested that he help thwart the efforts of the current Sri Lankan government."

He added, "We believe that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's efforts will certainly help change the stance of the government. All the political parties in Tamil Nadu should extend their support for the establishment of an inclusive government in Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan government is the one benefiting from the fishermen's issue between the two countries. The Sri Lankan government is acting in a way that could create conflict between the Eelam Tamils ​​and the Tamils ​​here. We have requested the Chief Minister to urge the Union government to resolve this issue. We will soon be meeting with representatives of all the political parties in Tamil Nadu."

Speaking further, Thirumavalavan said, "The Indian government should intervene to establish a federal system in Sri Lanka. The Tamil Nadu government should pressure the Indian government to this end. A separate Tamil Eelam is the only solution. The rights of the Eelam Tamils ​​must be ensured. While directly approaching the Indian government is one way, exerting pressure on the Union government through the Tamil Nadu government is another. The Anura Kumara Dissanayake government is creating conflict between Tamil Nadu fishermen and Sri Lankan Tamil fishermen. Talks should be held between the fishermen of Tamil Nadu and Eelam. We requested the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to pressure the Union government for this. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, after hearing our request, assured us that he would provide all possible assistance and would pressure the Union government. Furthermore, we requested the Chief Minister to build a hostel for Tamil Nadu students studying at JNU in Delhi. We also requested that the Tamil Nadu government should come forward to protect the Tamil-medium schools and provide financial assistance to them."