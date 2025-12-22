ETV Bharat / state

Sri Lankan Man Held In Uttar Pradesh While Trying To Cross Indo-Nepal Border Illegally

Maharajganj: A Sri Lankan national was on Sunday arrested while he was allegedly trying to cross over to Nepal from India without valid documents, officials said.

The man, identified as Kennedy Rajendram (52), is a resident of Negombo in Sri Lanka, was arrested for illegally entering India through an unauthorised route during a routine check on Sunday evening by the immigration check post in Sonauli area, Immigration Officer (Sonauli) Rohit Singh said.

He had a Sri Lankan passport and currency but no Indian visa or other valid documents, Singh said. He said action was taken in compliance with the guidelines issued during a meeting organised by the police officials and senior officials of the Immigration Department to tackle the prevention of illegal infiltration, human trafficking, and other illegal activities along the India-Nepal border.