Sri Lankan Man Held In Uttar Pradesh While Trying To Cross Indo-Nepal Border Illegally
The man, identified as Kennedy Rajendram (52), is a resident of Negombo in Sri Lanka, had a Srilankan passport and currency but no Indian visa.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 12:25 AM IST|
Updated : December 22, 2025 at 12:46 AM IST
Maharajganj: A Sri Lankan national was on Sunday arrested while he was allegedly trying to cross over to Nepal from India without valid documents, officials said.
The man, identified as Kennedy Rajendram (52), is a resident of Negombo in Sri Lanka, was arrested for illegally entering India through an unauthorised route during a routine check on Sunday evening by the immigration check post in Sonauli area, Immigration Officer (Sonauli) Rohit Singh said.
He had a Sri Lankan passport and currency but no Indian visa or other valid documents, Singh said. He said action was taken in compliance with the guidelines issued during a meeting organised by the police officials and senior officials of the Immigration Department to tackle the prevention of illegal infiltration, human trafficking, and other illegal activities along the India-Nepal border.
Rajendram was immediately taken into custody and handed over to the Sonauli police station for legal action. A case has been registered against the accused under the Foreigners Act at the Sonauli police station. After completing the necessary legal procedures, the police presented the accused before the court, from where he was sent to jail.
Immigration and police officials have clarified that security arrangements have been further strengthened at the international border, and strict action will continue against those attempting illegal infiltration. SP Somendra Meena stated that checking is underway to prevent illegal infiltration along the India-Nepal border.