ETV Bharat / state

Sri Ganganagar Village Witnesses Pride And Grief Simultaneously: Late Nikita Secures 93.8% In Class 12

Sri Ganganagar: Pride and grief could be seen simultaneously at the house of Mangal Singh in Sat Kendi village in Rawla area of Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar on Tuesday. His daughter Nikita brought glory to her village and school by scoring 93.80% in Class 12 (Humanities). But she was not alive to celebrate her achievement as she had succumbed to her illness 11 days ago. Her family stood filled with pride and grief.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 12 examination results on Tuesday. Nikita was a student of the Government Higher Secondary School in her village. The entire school is proud of her achievement as she topped among the candidates in the region falling under the Panchayat Elementary Education Officer’s jurisdiction. Nikita died of diabetes and jaundice on March 20, just 11 days before the results were announced.

Nikita (ETV Bharat)

School Principal Mukesh Kumar was emotionally charged when he said that Nikita was not only a topper but also a highly disciplined and calm student.

“She had big dreams for her future, but suddenly she was struck by illnesses like jaundice and diabetes. School teachers remember her as a student who continued to study with a smile even in the face of adversity. While her classmates are celebrating their success, Nikita is sorely missed,” he said.