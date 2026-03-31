Sri Ganganagar Village Witnesses Pride And Grief Simultaneously: Late Nikita Secures 93.8% In Class 12
The girl who scored 93.80% in the Board exams could not celebrate her achievement as she had died 11 days ago
Published : March 31, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Sri Ganganagar: Pride and grief could be seen simultaneously at the house of Mangal Singh in Sat Kendi village in Rawla area of Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar on Tuesday. His daughter Nikita brought glory to her village and school by scoring 93.80% in Class 12 (Humanities). But she was not alive to celebrate her achievement as she had succumbed to her illness 11 days ago. Her family stood filled with pride and grief.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 12 examination results on Tuesday. Nikita was a student of the Government Higher Secondary School in her village. The entire school is proud of her achievement as she topped among the candidates in the region falling under the Panchayat Elementary Education Officer’s jurisdiction. Nikita died of diabetes and jaundice on March 20, just 11 days before the results were announced.
School Principal Mukesh Kumar was emotionally charged when he said that Nikita was not only a topper but also a highly disciplined and calm student.
“She had big dreams for her future, but suddenly she was struck by illnesses like jaundice and diabetes. School teachers remember her as a student who continued to study with a smile even in the face of adversity. While her classmates are celebrating their success, Nikita is sorely missed,” he said.
Nikita's maternal grandfather, Kesar Singh, explained that she was diagnosed with diabetes when she was in Class 8. He said that she had a fever on February 16, and then after a few days, she had jaundice.
Her father, Mangal Singh, a poor labourer and her mother, Charanjit Kaur, had invested their savings to get her treated at major hospitals in Bikaner. But she could not survive.
On Tuesday, when her result came to be known, chaos erupted at Nikita’s home in the form of a combination of pride and immense grief that brought tears to everyone's eyes. Her mother wept bitterly while remembering her daughter and said in a choked voice, "My daughter studied day and night. Her dream was to bring glory to us. Today she has fulfilled her promise, but she isn’t there to see it. If my Nikita were alive today, she would have been the happiest person in this village."
Village Sarpanch Ankush, who visited Nikita's home, while expressing his condolences to the family and the village, announced that he would propose that a library being built in the village be named after Nikita.
Nikita's father said he has two other daughters and a son. He said that Nikita, his second daughter, was very intelligent in her studies. He wanted her to become a Sub Divisional Magistrate.